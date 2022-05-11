ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves vs Manchester City live: Score, updates, live stream, TV, team news, start time

By Andy Edwards
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWolves vs Manchester City: The defending champions are three games from retaining their Premier League title, the first of which comes as they visit Molineux Stadium on Wednesday (Watch live at 3:15 pm ET, on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Liverpool dropped points for just the second time...

Christian Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star perform in FA Cup final?

LONDON — Christian Pulisic put in a gutsy 115 minute shift for Chelsea in their FA Cup final against Liverpool, as the USMNT star came so close to being the hero. Pulisic, 23, dragged a great chance wide in the first half, was denied by Alisson in the second and kept popping up in dangerous areas to cause Liverpool problems.
Chelsea vs Liverpool, live! Score, updates, how to watch FA Cup final

Chelsea vs Liverpool promises to be an epic FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday (kick off, 11:45am ET) as Jurgen Klopp’s machine aim to keep their quadruple hopes alive. Liverpool already beat Chelsea in the League Cup final at Wembley earlier this season as they won 11-10 on penalty kicks in a classic final. Klopp has never won the FA Cup and this is the first time he’s reached the final since arriving at Liverpool back in October 2015. Given the fact they already have the League Cup trophy, are just behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race heading into the final two games and are in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris on May 28, this final represents the start of what could be an historic two weeks for Liverpool, even by their own high standards. Klopp’s Liverpool are a ruthless machine and will take some stopping to not pick up at least another two trophies.
Newcastle vs Arsenal: How to watch live, team news, stream link

Arsenal’s top-four hopes head up north to face Newcastle United at St. James’ Park for a big Monday match in Week 37 of the Premier League season (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). The Gunners floundered in a 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur...
Celtic wins title, USMNT’s Cameron Carter-Vickers speaks on win (video)

Celtic have reclaimed the Scottish Premiership title one year after failing to clinch 10 in a row, sealing the honors with a 6-0 thrashing of Motherwell at a raucous Celtic Park on Saturday. Australian boss Ange Postecoglou had a huge role in the title but so did American center back...
