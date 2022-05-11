ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee family ‘in shock’ after 2 dogs worth $23,000 stolen from home

By Andrew Ellison, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) – A family is heartbroken after two dogs were stolen from a Northeast Memphis home Monday night.

Richard Armour owns those dogs. He said he discovered they were taken when he got home around 9 p.m.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I was in shock. I was in disbelief.”

Armour breeds French Bulldogs as a business but said those two dogs, 1-year-old Zeus and 2-year-old Bella, are his personal pets and faithful companions for his 6-year-old daughter, Nevaeh, and 7-year-old son, Bentley.

Zeus and Bella (photos provided by MPD)

“I like to play with them a lot,” Bentley said. “That makes me feel really sad (that they’re gone).”

Woman armed with hammer, knife takes $3k from safe, brother says

Investigators posted pictures of Zeus and Bella on social media in hopes that it’ll help them track down the dogs. In the post, they said Zeus and Bella are valued at $23,000.

Armour believes the thieves broke into his home by throwing a rock through a glass door in the back of the house. He said they took the dogs and rifled through his cabinets to get the dogs’ paperwork, which certifies their pedigree.

“These are high-end dogs. They are exotic dogs,” Armour said. “I feel like somebody knew they were here and decided to break in, knew I wasn’t home.”

Armour hopes it gets the dogs back home to his children.

“I hear stories all the time about how people get their dogs stolen, but I never thought it would happen to me,” he said.

Prowler caught on camera wearing ‘CROOKS’ T-shirt

He said he keeps his breeding dogs at another location. So, they weren’t home with Zeus and Bella when the thieves broke in.

