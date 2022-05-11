ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Car insurance costs more in these states than anywhere else in the U.S.

By Joe Hiti Audacy
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09r1he_0fag0pYa00

Car insurance is something everyone needs, but no one wants to pay for, and a new study has found that some Americans spend more than others, depending on where they live.

The study from Bankrate.com found that drivers in the U.S. spend an average of $1,771 every year for full coverage car insurance, or around $148 a month. For minimum coverage, drivers pay an average of $545 per year.

To find the average costs, Bankrate looked at car insurance rates by state, insurance carrier, vehicle manufacturer, and the driver’s age, driving record, gender, and other factors.

When breaking it down, the top five states to spend the most on car insurance were New York at $2,996 per year, Louisiana at $2,864 per year, Florida at $2,762 per year, Nevada at $2,426 per year, and Michigan at $2,345 per year.

On the flip side, the top five states to spend the least on car insurance were Maine at $876 per year, Vermont at $1,000 per year, Idaho at $1,065 per year, New Hampshire at $1,182 per year, and Ohio at $1,200 per year.

The study also found that the cheapest car insurance companies with full coverage offers were USAA, Geico, and Erie. However, the study noted they are not available everywhere.

Allstate was found to be the most expensive insurance company for full coverage policies, with Americans paying an average of $2,438 a year, $400 more than the next closest, The Hartford.

According to the study, age and gender play a significant role in insurance costs, too, with 18-year-old males paying the most of any other demographic and 18-year-old females spending the second most.

Credit scores also showed a disparity as those with a poor score pay an average of $3,002 nationwide, and those with an average to good score pay $1907 to $1,771.

When looking for the best car insurance policy, Bankrate recommends getting quotes from several companies to help compare rates and save money.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

10 States Where Gas Costs The Most

The effects of the Russia-Ukraine war are still sending ripples globally, even with crude oil prices falling $19 off the early March highs of $123 per barrel. In an effort to help lower fuel prices, U.S. President Joe Biden recently announced the use of E15, a type of gasoline that uses a 15% ethanol blend, from the beginning of June to Sept. 15.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Nevada State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Allstate Insurance#Insurance Rates#Americans#Bankrate Com#Usaa#Geico
torquenews.com

How Much Does Your Electric Bill Go Up With a Tesla Model Y?

How much your Tesla's electric bill will cost you per month depends on your location. Electricity pricing trends can impact how much your Tesla Model 3 or Model Y will add to your electric bill - and those prices can vary from by electricity company. According to Teslanomics on average,...
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Quick Country 96.5

SCAM ALERT! Don’t Get Scammed By This Fake USPS Text Message!

I got a weird text this morning. The text was supposedly from the United States Postal Service saying that I filled in an incomplete address and the item I wanted to be delivered couldn't be shipped to the address provided. I almost clicked the link sent with the message, almost, but didn't after I gave the message some thought. I decided to Google the number, and USPS Text Messages and discovered that this is a popular scam right now.
PUBLIC SAFETY
freightwaves.com

An 84-year-old law prevents truck drivers from getting overtime pay

Truck driver Dominic Oliveira’s last paycheck from Prime Inc., the 15th-largest trucking company in the U.S., was $712. Oliveira needed that money during his job change to a new trucking company. But he said Prime refused to pay up, so he got lawyers involved to see if he could secure the cash.
ECONOMY
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy