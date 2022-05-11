ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Don't mind the deer, just enjoy the colorful tulips of springtime

By Judy Terry
Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 3 days ago

Of all the spring flowers — and this warm weather has finally brought them out — I think tulips win the color competition.

Bright red, orange, yellow, pink, white and bi-colors on tall straight stems, they outshine most any other spring flower.

So why have tulips lost some popularity lately, being replaced by daffodils?

In a word: deer. Gardeners hesitate to plant them with the high deer population in Iowa City.

Tulips are a tasty midnight snack for deer. You can go to bed with your tulips bobbing in the night breeze and wake up the next day and find every flower has been topped off.

In the last few years, I have urged planting more daffodils, since the deer will not eat them. My interest in tulips has been at a low.

However, last week I visited the Rajagopal Coralville garden just to see the tulips. Dr. Raj has planted thousands of tulips in every size, shape and color. He has tulips that look like small peonies, several varieties with fringe on the top of the blooms, some that almost look like daisies, and all the colors from white to deep purple to traditional red.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ns67W_0fag0ov500

The tulips are planted along with his daffodils and other spring flowers, such as trilliums, foxglove and anemones. Mixed in are the tall alliums, a purple flower in the onion family, which were just about ready to burst into color.

This year in the front yard, Dr. Raj discovered a wild daffodil plant and a tiny white tulip also believed to be wild, since he had not planted them. It was a bit of a mystery and a nice bonus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wITh4_0fag0ov500

Though there are deer around his area, the garden is not bothered because he has a fenced-in yard. For tulips in the open, I wish I could offer something definite to keep your flowers safe. Maybe if someone develops a midsummer tulip, the deer would have plenty of green to eat by then and not be as interested in the tulips.

Last fall, Raj was given some tulip bulbs too late to plant outside and he decided to try them in large pots. After planting, he put them in his garage to keep them cold. It all worked, and he has several pots of tulips on his patio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0btUxV_0fag0ov500

There are more than 150 species of tulips and 3,000 varieties. They are in the lily family and were first discovered in Asia.

In the 1600s, a prized striped tulip caused a great ripple in the market that was known as Tulipmania. Tulips were more valuable than diamonds for a time.

Some tulip facts:

  • Tulips have a sweet scent and the petals can be eaten. They could be tasty in a spring salad.
  • There is a black tulip, though it is a bit of a stretch to call it pure black. But it is exotic and would be fun to raise.
  • The tulip colors have meanings in the language of flowers. Red means true love while yellow is about hope. Purple is royalty and pink expresses happiness. If the need arises to say you are sorry, then white is the color.

The summerlike weather we had this week has brought out the green of the trees. The white blossoms are thick and others are covered in pea-like purple buds. If you can, take a ride and enjoy the colors. It is still spring!

Notes: Don’t forget the plant sale Friday, May 20, from 1-4 p.m. at 500 St. Thomas Court, just off Rochester Street, Iowa City. Hostas, of course, bedding plants, daylilies, garden signs and free lemonade will be available. This is a fundraiser for a Kirkwood scholarship from PEO Chapter HI.

The Johnson County Master Gardeners Hortline is open now on Monday and Thursday from 9-11 a.m. If you have a question or problem, I bet they have the answer. Call 319-337-2145.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Don't mind the deer, just enjoy the colorful tulips of springtime

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Luxury meets family life for a Spirit Lake couple

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A former corporate executive living in the Twin Cities, Al Giese wanted to return to his native Iowa. Yet he and his wife Barb didn't want to give up luxury with the move. That's why the Gieses purchased a two-story, five-bedroom home in Arthur Heights, a...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
Hot 104.7

Invasive Jumping Worms Are Now Devastating Iowa

A new invasive species has made its way to Iowa and the results could be disastrous for the state's ecosystem. Not only are these 'jumping worms' invasive, but they're also downright scary. Jumping worms originally came to the U.S. from Asia in the late 18th century and have slowly been...
IOWA STATE
kchanews.com

“Tribe Pizzas” Selling Like Hot Cakes, Available for Limited Time

Pizzas two years in the making at New Hampton High School are now available to the public for a limited time. Consumer Science Teacher April Schmitt says students had the original pizza idea in 2020, but their public-based learning (PBL) project, “Tribe Pizza,”” has become a reality this spring.
NEW HAMPTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa City, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Iowa City, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market Date Scheduled

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is announcing details of this year's Downtown Farmers Market. The first market will be May 28th. There will be eight markets this summer, with the last on September 17th. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to noon. The September 17th event will...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Morel mushrooms boom in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The warm weather has finally helped the morel mushroom season arrive in force in Iowa. The Iowa DNR posted that officers have spotted morels growing now. The mushrooms typically spring up in the spring with the moist soil as the weather warms during the day but is still cool at night.
IOWA STATE
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Iowa

Iowa is a Midwestern U.S. state that is situated near the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. Iowa's landlocked landscape is incredibly diverse, with prairies, woodlands, and rolling hills. The state is also home to a number of interesting attractions, such as the Amana Colonies, the Field of Dreams movie site, and the Grotto of the Redemption. Regardless of your interests, you are sure to find something to love in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Tulips#White Tulip#Diamonds#Rajagopal Coralville
kiwaradio.com

Weekly Northwest Iowa DNR Fishing Report

Northwest Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released their weekly fishing report for northwest Iowa. This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Only Two Vendors Attended This Farmers Market In Eastern Iowa

It was a pretty sad scene at the farmers market, in Cedar Rapids, at Noelridge Park, Wednesday afternoon. When I first heard about this I just assumed it was because of the outrageous heat wave Iowans have been going through. Only two vendors showed up and fewer than ten customers in the first hour according to KCRG. Through further investigation, I've found out there's a little more to it than just warm temperatures.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Recent weather ideal for Iowa mushroom hunters

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has had plentiful rain and now the heat has arrived. Experts say that’s ideal formorel mushrooms. Ken Rosales is an avid mushroom hunter. He told KCCI he collected too many to count in the Des Moines metro. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources...
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

A ‘haboob’ reported in northwest Iowa last night

(Radio Iowa) – An intense dust storm hit northwest Iowa in the Little Rock area late yesterday (Thursday), causing a temporary black out due to the amount of dust in the air. The word to describe this weather phenomenon was first used in the United States in 1972. “It is pronounced huh-BOOB.” That’s Meteorologist Allan Curtis of the National Weather Service office in Johnston. Fifty years ago, Arizona scientists began using the word to describe the dust storms that swept through the Phoenix area. The National Weather Service uses the term, but Curtis says most Iowans probably haven’t heard it because haboobs are most common in dry, arid regions in the southwest U.S. and western plains.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
B100

What’s Your Favorite Delicious Tenderloin? Vote For Iowa’s Best Now

A good tenderloin is one of my favorite foods. When it's done right it becomes my "go-to" meal at any given restaurant. It's hard to order anything else off of the menu when I know there's an amazing tenderloin waiting for me. If I do order something else, I usually regret it...especially if someone at the table orders a tenderloin.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

This Iowa Mansion is More Amazing than a Five-Star Resort

This just in... hot off the presses... you never need to go to a resort again. You can pretty much OWN one. For your consideration, a lovely $2,300,000 (not a typo) home in unincorporated Otley, Iowa (45 miles southeast of Des Moines). This... mansion has it all. A pool. Outdoor basketball court, what appears to be a movie theater.
OTLEY, IA
KCCI.com

Warmer temperatures Saturday in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Saturday will feature lots of sun and warmer temperatures. Showers return for the first part of Sunday. Mild temperatures will be on tap for most of next week. Forecast:. Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
IOWA STATE
KWCH.com

Intense dust storm caught on video in Iowa

LYON COUNTY, Ia. (KGAN) - Some incredible scenes came out of northwest Iowa Thursday. What was caught on camera is a “haboob”, a massive dust storm. These scenes from Lyon County, Iowa in the northwestern part of the state not far from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. This storm...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa restaurants, grocery stores see increased food, safety violations

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - The Iowa Restaurant Association says it believes a recent increase in food and safety violations is due to the pandemic and staffing shortages. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said several Iowa restaurants and grocery stores were cited last month. Violations ranged from incorrect...
IOWA STATE
Iowa City Press-Citizen

Iowa City Press-Citizen

440
Followers
420
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

The Press-Citizen is the number one source for Iowa City breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://press-citizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy