Hannah Gosselin Reveals Where She & Mom Kate's Relationship Stands After Choosing To Live With Dad Jon

By Nikki Schuster
 3 days ago
On good terms! The daughter of Jon and Kate Gosselin maintained her relationship with her mom is "pretty stable" while still living with her dad after their nasty divorce.

Hannah Gosselin , who celebrated her 18th year around the sun on Tuesday, May 10, opened up about their mother-daughter dynamic in an interview with Entertainment Tonight , noting: "we text each other and call each other on an average basis."

"She just, you know, wished me a happy birthday," Hannah told the outlet. "You know, told me she loved me and it was great. Like, an average birthday text."

HANNAH GOSSELIN CELEBRATES 18TH BIRTHDAY BY DRIVING AROUND MIAMI IN A $400,000 ROLLS-ROYCE & PARTYING WITH FATHER JON GOSSELIN

Speculation surrounding the status of her relationship with Kate began to circulate after her parents' 2009 split, which was followed by a messy divorce and custody battle. Hannah and her brother Collin currently live with Jon, while their four other siblings — Leah , Joel , Alexis and Aaden — all live with the matriarch.

Aside from the couple's sextuplets, Jon, 45, and Kate, 47, also share 21-year-old twins Cara and Madelyn , who are away at college.

And while it was a "difficult decision" for Hannah to go and live with her dad and away from her siblings , Hannah maintained to the outlet: "I feel like I just made the choice for myself."

Doubling down on her decision and noting she's "always had a strong, good relationship " with her dad and is closer with Jon than Kate, Hannah noted she still "100 percent" misses her siblings, especially since they weren't able to celebrate their big birthday all together.

Nevertheless, the reality star siblings made sure Hannah felt the love on her special day. "As soon as I woke up, they had texted me happy birthday and I sent them a happy birthday text back," she shared, pointing out: "It's a big day for all of us."

'JON & KATE PLUS 8' ALUM JON GOSSELIN LUCKY TO BE ALIVE AFTER BEING HOSPITALIZED FOR BROWN RECLUSE BITE

With a new chapter of her life on the horizon, Hannah gushed she's "really excited to be at this point in my life. I feel a certain type of freedom."

Despite seemingly confirming she won't be making a return to the small screen any time soon, as she told the outlet she doesn't "miss" filming the TLC show Jon & Kate Plus 8 that shot the family to fame, Hannah spilled some future plans she has for herself. “I can’t wait to start school and live at the beach! I’m also really looking forward to kicking off an amazing beauty business," Hannah said of what's in store for her.

