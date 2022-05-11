ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

House Democrats marched across the Capitol to the opposite chamber as the Senate prepared to take a vote on abortion protections.

POLITICO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe demonstration attracted a significant police presence. Abortion action: Chanting “my body, my decision” in the hallways around the Senate chamber, a group of roughly two dozen House Democrats marched over to the upper chamber ahead of Wednesday’s abortion vote. The protest generated a substantial police response, with officers rushing around...

www.politico.com

Comments / 289

Troy Sonafrank
3d ago

Oh my God the Senate is being invaded by the House Democrats. Maybe we should hold another hearing and try to manufacture some sort of crime. Pelosi had to be the one to create this "insurrection". Let's throw these insurrectionist in jail for a year with no bond. Anyone have any tapes? Are there any Capitol Police suffering from PTS? Senators? Surely the Republicans can find someone other than Kensinger to cry on demand.

Reply(29)
217
user from wash
3d ago

too bad nobody stood up for the rights of people effected by the jab mandate. covid had 98.2% chance of survival without vaccine vs 0% chance of survival with an abortion. my body my choice no longer viable.

Reply(31)
145
David Glass
3d ago

they are not doing away with abortion. they are moving it to the control of the states. Our federal government has gone to far and believe that they have to control everything we do.

Reply(9)
132
