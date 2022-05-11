Free music in the park: Outdoor symphony shows are making their way around Kansas City

A popular product of the pandemic is back for 2022, and you may want to add it to your summer bucket list.

The Kansas City Symphony’s “ Mobile Music Box ” free concert series is underway and has performances planned at parks all over Kansas City that anyone can attend.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kansas City Symphony rarely hosted outdoor concerts, said Stephanie Brimhall, the director of education and community engagement with the symphony. But the organization wanted to continue making music during the early stages of the shut down, and performing outside allowed them to do that safely, and in a way that is more accessible to the community.

“We realize that coming down to the Kauffman Center isn’t necessarily for everyone, and we just want to make sure that we can share our music with as many people as possible,” Brimhall said.

She said the concert series is going to be a fixture that will stick around for a long time.

Bring a picnic, break out the lawn chairs and blankets and get to know the musicians better with these intimate outdoor performances on both weeknights and weekends all throughout the summer .

WHERE ARE THEY PERFORMING?

The free, family-friendly shows are happening throughout the metro. Here’s what’s on the schedule.

May 11: Heritage Park in Olathe, 6:30 p.m.

May 14: Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church in Overland Park, 11:30 a.m.

May 15: Gillham Park, 6 p.m.

May 16: Lea McKeighan Park in Lee’s Summit, 6:30 p.m..

May 23: New Mark Middle School, 6:30 p.m.

May 24: Smith’s Fork Park in Smithville, 6 p.m.

May 25: Roanoke Park, 6:30 p.m.

May 29: Union Station, 6 p.m.

June 12: Kauffman Center for Performing Arts, 11 a.m.

More shows will be announced throughout the summer, and we’ll continue to update the list when those are available.

Anyone who attends is eligible to win two tickets to a future Kansas City Symphony concert at the Kauffman Center. You can also register to win tickets here .