ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Free music in the park: Outdoor symphony shows are making their way around Kansas City

By Joseph Hernandez
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V54Vx_0fafyoxZ00

A popular product of the pandemic is back for 2022, and you may want to add it to your summer bucket list.

The Kansas City Symphony’s “ Mobile Music Box ” free concert series is underway and has performances planned at parks all over Kansas City that anyone can attend.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kansas City Symphony rarely hosted outdoor concerts, said Stephanie Brimhall, the director of education and community engagement with the symphony. But the organization wanted to continue making music during the early stages of the shut down, and performing outside allowed them to do that safely, and in a way that is more accessible to the community.

“We realize that coming down to the Kauffman Center isn’t necessarily for everyone, and we just want to make sure that we can share our music with as many people as possible,” Brimhall said.

She said the concert series is going to be a fixture that will stick around for a long time.

Bring a picnic, break out the lawn chairs and blankets and get to know the musicians better with these intimate outdoor performances on both weeknights and weekends all throughout the summer .

WHERE ARE THEY PERFORMING?

The free, family-friendly shows are happening throughout the metro. Here’s what’s on the schedule.

  • May 11: Heritage Park in Olathe, 6:30 p.m.

  • May 14: Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church in Overland Park, 11:30 a.m.

  • May 15: Gillham Park, 6 p.m.

  • May 16: Lea McKeighan Park in Lee’s Summit, 6:30 p.m..

  • May 23: New Mark Middle School, 6:30 p.m.

  • May 24: Smith’s Fork Park in Smithville, 6 p.m.

  • May 25: Roanoke Park, 6:30 p.m.

  • May 29: Union Station, 6 p.m.

  • June 12: Kauffman Center for Performing Arts, 11 a.m.

More shows will be announced throughout the summer, and we’ll continue to update the list when those are available.

Anyone who attends is eligible to win two tickets to a future Kansas City Symphony concert at the Kauffman Center. You can also register to win tickets here .

Comments / 0

Related
kcparent.com

Outdoor Summer Concerts in Kansas City

Enjoy a FREE (or cheap) outdoor concert at one of Kansas City's local parks or attractions. This summer you can enjoy every genre of music from country to bluegrass, jazz to Latin, Mariachi to classical, rock to pop, you name it... KC has it all!. Note: This list was compiled...
KANSAS CITY, KS
fox4kc.com

Local teen wins international guitar festival

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — He’s only 17 years old and he’s lighting up stages across the country with his country guitar sounds. From Dallas to Nashville, this amazing musician call Kansas City home. We’re talking to Nate Gregory about his big win at the Dallas International Guitar Festival.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

Kansas City High School A Cappella Group Crowned Best in the Country

Ever wish you could experience the magic of Glee in real life?. In Kansas City, a group of teens from 13 Kansas and Missouri high schools are living that dream, and they were just named the 2022 National Champions at The Varsity Vocals International Championship of High School A Cappella in New York City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithville, MO
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Missouri

Missouri is a state that's often overlooked. It's not as big or as well-known as some of its neighbors, but that doesn't mean it's not worth visiting. Missouri has a lot to offer, whether you're looking to explore the state's history or simply enjoy its scenic views, Missouri is definitely worth a visit.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

After 14 years, Barnes & Noble opens new location in KC metro

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A new Barnes & Noble location in Blue Springs is the first the bookseller has opened in the Kansas City metro in 14 years. The Blue Springs store opened today in Adams Dairy Landing at 1030 Northeast Coronado Drive, replacing the one that closed in Independence last February. In fact, most of the people who work at this new location previously worked at the store that closed.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Music#Mobile Music#Heritage Park#Music Box#Mobile Music Box#The Kauffman Center
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis' Mysterious Pot-Hole Repair Hero Comes Forward

The streets in DeMun are little bit smoother thanks to Jamison Ford. Ford lives in Clayton, just on the other side of St. Louis' city limits. He says that over the past two years, after watching pot holes in the city get worse, he's taken it upon himself to repair five of them.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri State Park to Host Blood Moon Viewing

In case you missed it, the moon is going to be blood red on Sunday. No, it’s not apocalyptic (although, with the current state of affairs in the world, it might feel like it) — it’s just a lunar eclipse. And if you’re bombarded with city lights or other pollution that may block your view of the rare occasion, you don’t have to miss out.
MISSOURI STATE
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Overland Park, Kansas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Q39 is the place to go if you're looking for a Kansas City BBQ experience. Using authentic methods and recipes, the restaurant aims to serve up the classic style of barbecue that has earned the city its fame. The menu features main dishes like ribs, burnt ends, and pork belly, as well as sides like coleslaw, potato salad, and baked beans. As an added bonus, they also serve breakfast all day long!
OVERLAND PARK, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
lakeexpo.com

855 Ginger Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

ZERO Fault of the seller, 855 Ginger Rd BACK ON THE MARKET! If you thought you missed your chance at this newly renovated Lakehouse in the perfect location, NOW is your chance! There is a reason it went so quickly before, do not miss your second chance! The perfect starter to get onto the water (direct lakefront) or out of a condo! Lowest priced lakefront in the area and move in ready! The work has been done for you, this lake home is ready to start enjoying, just in time for summer. In a hub of Lake of the Ozarks close dining, entertainment and shopping. This home sits outside the Village. Vacation renting IS ALLOWED. Allowing you to off set costs of lake living while owning a piece of paradise yourself. Awesome, deep water cove location with room to expand the dock. The tranquil setting is the perfect spot to kick back and relax yet minutes away from all the activities and action the lake has to offer. Renovated with well appointed finishes this is not your grandmothers cabin.
LAKE OZARK, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
1K+
Followers
694
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy