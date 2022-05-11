ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth school district wants you to help decide the next superintendent. Here’s how

By David Silva Ramirez
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ecMI3_0fafxyVO00

Fort Worth residents will have an opportunity to share their thoughts on the school district’s superintendent search through a series of town hall meetings starting Monday.

The events will be held at district high schools for two weeks. Virtual and Spanish meetings will be available, according to a district press release.

The district is also asking people to take a survey to indicate what characteristics they value in the next superintendent. Parents, employees, students, faith leaders, civic groups and community leaders are encouraged to share their opinions.

The survey will be open starting Monday until May 27.

“We want the participation of every person who supports and cares about our students and who have partnered with us to improve academic outcomes for all,” board President Tobi Jackson said. “This is an opportunity to make your voice heard – and we are eager to listen.”

Superintendent Kent Scribner is set to resign Aug. 31 after nearly a decade as the district’s leader.

  • Monday at 6 p.m.

    Carter-Riverside High School, 3301 Yucca Ave.

    Eastern Hills High School, 5701 Shelton St.

    Benbrook Middle-High School, 201 Overcrest Drive

    Arlington Heights High School, 4501 W. Freeway

    Paschal High School, 3001 Forest Park Blvd.
  • Wednesday, May 18 at 6 p.m.

    Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School, 1411 Maydell St.

    Polytechnic High School, 1300 Conner Ave.

    South Hills High School, 6101 McCart Ave.

    Western Hills High School, 3600 Boston Ave.
  • Thursday, May 19 at 6 p.m.

    Dunbar High School, 5700 Ramey Ave.

    North Side High School, 2211 McKinley Ave.

    O.D. Wyatt High School, 2400 E. Seminary Drive

    Southwest High School, 4100 Altamesa Blvd.

    Trimble Tech High School, 1003 W. Cannon St.
  • Thursday, May 19 at 9 a.m., general meeting

    Professional Development Center, 3150 McCart Ave.



  • Thursday, May 26 at 6 p.m., general virtual meeting

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Education
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#Worth School#Eastern Hills High School#Mccart Ave
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
1K+
Followers
449
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy