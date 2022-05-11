Fort Worth school district wants you to help decide the next superintendent. Here’s how

Fort Worth residents will have an opportunity to share their thoughts on the school district’s superintendent search through a series of town hall meetings starting Monday.

The events will be held at district high schools for two weeks. Virtual and Spanish meetings will be available, according to a district press release.

The district is also asking people to take a survey to indicate what characteristics they value in the next superintendent. Parents, employees, students, faith leaders, civic groups and community leaders are encouraged to share their opinions.

The survey will be open starting Monday until May 27.

“We want the participation of every person who supports and cares about our students and who have partnered with us to improve academic outcomes for all,” board President Tobi Jackson said. “This is an opportunity to make your voice heard – and we are eager to listen.”

Superintendent Kent Scribner is set to resign Aug. 31 after nearly a decade as the district’s leader.

Monday at 6 p.m.



Carter-Riverside High School, 3301 Yucca Ave.



Eastern Hills High School, 5701 Shelton St.



Benbrook Middle-High School, 201 Overcrest Drive



Arlington Heights High School, 4501 W. Freeway



Paschal High School, 3001 Forest Park Blvd.

Tuesday 6:30 p.m., general meeting in Spanish



Professional Development Center, 3150 McCart Ave.

Wednesday, May 18 at 6 p.m.



Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School, 1411 Maydell St.



Polytechnic High School, 1300 Conner Ave.



South Hills High School, 6101 McCart Ave.



Western Hills High School, 3600 Boston Ave.

Thursday, May 19 at 6 p.m.



Dunbar High School, 5700 Ramey Ave.



North Side High School, 2211 McKinley Ave.



O.D. Wyatt High School, 2400 E. Seminary Drive



Southwest High School, 4100 Altamesa Blvd.



Trimble Tech High School, 1003 W. Cannon St.

Thursday, May 19 at 9 a.m., general meeting



Professional Development Center, 3150 McCart Ave.









Professional Development Center, 3150 McCart Ave. Thursday, May 26 at 6 p.m., general virtual meeting