Mount Carmel, TN

Wayne Hensley

Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT CARMEL - Wayne Hensley, 81, of Mount Carmel, born on September 24, 1940, peacefully passed into the arms of Jesus on Monday, May 9, 2022. Wayne was born to the late Roscoe Hensley and Marie (Sproles) Hensley. He married the love of his life, “Sweetheart Rosie” on February 16, 1963,...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Bernice Wilson

NORTON, VA – Bernice Wilson, 80, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at her home. She was a devoted Christian woman and mother who loved the Lord and was a member of the Stevens Church of God in Wise, Va. Bernice was always eager to help in any capacity including directing the church Christmas plays. She enjoyed singing with her husband. Her life was filled with goodness, beauty and love. She was a former employee for Appalachian Oil Company with 28 years of service working at the Norton Orbit station. She was preceded in death by a son, Keith Wilson; her parents, Harman Brickey and Eula Hazel Gardner Brickey; two sisters, Kathleen Crace and Christine Brickey; and four brothers, Halan Brickey, Coy Brickey, Essie Brickey and Cecil Brickey.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Dean Feathers

KINGSPORT - Dean Feathers, 83, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home. He had resided in Kingsport most of his life and was a graduate of Lynn View High School, class of 1957. Dean was a member of Lynn Garden Baptist Church and had retired from Tennessee Eastman. He also was very active with the antique business. Dean was also a member of the U.S. National Guard.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Alvin Ballinger

KINGSPORT - Alvin Ballinger, 92, of Kingsport went to be with Lord Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Alvin retired from the Kingsport Press with 35 years of services. He was a proud veteran of the U. S. Army having served in the Korean War where his duties included heavy equipment operator and the installation of landing strips.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Glen Salyers

KINGSPORT - Glen Salyers, 96, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at The Waters of Bristol. He was born December 6, 1925, in Norton, VA to the late Henry and Ernestine Olinger Salyers. Glen enjoyed life to the fullest and was a great story teller. He was a...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Barbara Maupin Frye

BLOUNTVILLE - Barbara Maupin Frye, of Blountville, reported for a new assignment in Heaven on June 28, 2020, at the age of 88. Public services were postponed at that time due to public health concerns surrounding the Covid-19 Pandemic. The family of Barbara Frye will receive friends from 2:00 PM...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Steven “Mike” Starnes

Steven “Mike” Starnes - So, yes it came to an end on May 14, 2022. Cancer was the cause. We had a battle for over six years and a big fight it was. I learned cancer is a monster. In thinking about my life, I came to realize...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Geraldine Hickman

KINGSPORT - Geraldine Hickman, 78, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gavin Ross Carter

KINGSPORT - Gavin Ross Carter, 14, of Kingsport, was called to his perfect rest on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Virginia Myers Quillen

KINGSPORT - Virginia Myers Quillen, 97 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Preston Place II. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Marilyn S. Teasley

NORTON, VA - Marilyn S. Teasley, age 91, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2022, at home in Norton, VA. Marilyn was raised in glory to meet her Heavenly Father and to reunite with her predeceased family members including her husband of 67 years Glenn Teasley, her son Randy Teasley, her daughter Kathy Teasley Adkins, her granddaughter Tess Teasley and her great-granddaughter Elliana Fitzpatrick.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Jerry Adril Fields

KINGSPORT - Jerry Adril Fields, 82, Kingsport, TN and formerly of Gate City, VA passed away, Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Orchard View Rehab Center, Kingsport, TN. Jerry was born in Scott County, VA on September 8, 1939, and was the son of the late Barnie Robert and Lizzie Belle (Begley) Fields.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tyler Joseph Cerone

Tyler Joseph Cerone was born March 3, 1997, in Kingsport, Tennessee. He died in Chattanooga, Tennessee on April 1, where he likely played many baseball games growing up. He was lovingly adopted by the late Roy Joseph Cerone, and his wife Mary Drew. He is survived by his mother Mary Drew Parson. He had a supportive extended family including his surviving aunt Edy Cerone and his late granny Mary Nelle Cerone-Trent. He grew up with and is survived by his first cousins Samuel and Kelsey Copeland and many other cousins.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Loraine Faye Gilliam

BIG STONE GAP, VA. - Loraine Faye Gilliam, 71, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the home of her son in Jefferson City, Tn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory, Big Stone Gap, Va.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Church happenings

The Golden Heirs Community Choir, Johnson City Senior Chorale and Jonesborough Novelty Band will host "Songs of the Railroad" on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the Jonesborough United Methodist Church back parking lot. Concessions will be available. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged to support construction for the new community center located behind the church. Participants are encouraged to bring a chair.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jimmy Ray Gibson

KINGSPORT - Jimmy Ray Gibson, 69, Kingsport, TN passed away, Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. Jimmy was born in Richlands, VA on August 12, 1952, and was the son of the late Ervin Edward and Laura Evelyn (Lucas) Gibson. He was retired from the Sullivan...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Frank Lett talks about Racks by the Tracks 2022

Frank Lee, senior associate executive director of Visit Kingsport of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, talks about the 14th annual Racks by the Tracks festival that drew thousands to downtown Kingsport at the Farmers Market. In the background the Johnson City band Gents and Liars can be heard performing. Watch...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Vivian Rena Droke

Vivian Rena (Dors) Droke, 100, died peacefully at her home on May 8, 2022, of complications of dementia. Vivian was born April 24, 1922, in Great Falls, Montana, oldest of four children. Much of her early childhood and schooling were spent on the ranches located outside of Great Falls, where her father found work – “a real cowboy.” Life was difficult, so over time her mother with the children moved back into the growing city of Great Falls where many relatives lived. Vivian always found part-time jobs to help out. She loved to go to the five-cent movies and visit her Aunt Florence, who managed a boarding house often visited by “later-to-be” famous people, such as Bob Still and other old western movie actors, or artist Charlie Russell. Vivian became an accomplished furrier/seamstress at a department store in town. She later brought that trade back to Kingsport, making alterations on fur coats or shawls for ladies in this area.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Racks by the Tracks roars back for 2022

KINGSPORT — Despite some clouds and the threat of rain, the 14th annual Racks by the Tracks festival delivered music, barbecue and 100 various craft beers, wines, seltzers and sangrias to a post COVID-19 pandemic crowd of thousands. Held at the Kingsport Farmers Market, the event on the edge...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

43rd season of "Liberty!" begins on June 3

ELIZABETHTON — “Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals” will launch its 43rd season in just three weeks. The first performance of Tennessee’s official outdoor drama will be June 3 at 8 p.m. at the amphitheater beside the re-created Fort Watauga at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. The performances will take place every weekend in June, beginning at 8 p.m.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Foster care group Isaiah 117 House coming to Hawkins County

ROGERSVILLE — Isaiah 117 House, a nonprofit that offers homes to children awaiting placement in foster care, is launching a campaign in Hawkins County. The organization’s goal is to give those children a safe place to stay where they receive physical and emotional support. At the moment, children...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN

