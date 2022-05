"Pixel Watch is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9110 chipset, which first debuted in 2018 alongside the original Galaxy Watch." If this is true, then this is lunacy. A 4 year old processor in the 2022 Pixel Watch would leave it pretty much dead in the water. The enormous bezels were already disappointing, but now hearing that it's got such an old, outdated and inefficent processor, when newer processors have been available just doesn't make sense.

