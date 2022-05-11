ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas court orders that illegal voting conviction against Crystal Mason be reviewed

By Ashley Lopez
wwno.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas' highest criminal court on Wednesday ordered that a lower court take another look at the controversial case against Crystal Mason, a Texas woman who was convicted of voting illegally during the 2016 election. At the time Mason voted, she was on supervised release from prison after serving time...

