Google I/O, the company's annual conference for developers, kicked off for 2022 with the usual keynote -- in person for the first time in three years -- hosted by CEO Sundar Pichai. During the keynote Google treated us to updates about the next version of its operating system, Android 13, and the company launched the Pixel 6A phone, Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds Pro earbuds. We also had teasers for a Pixel Tablet and Pixel 7 and 7 Pro phones, the latter slated for the fall. And highlighting instant translation and all the smarts depicted elsewhere during the event, Google delivered a quick sneak peek at its AR glasses in development.

