Now we know there is going to be a Pixel Buds Pro. I'm curious about who is interested, especially from Buds 2 and Buds A users. I have both and I'm sort of on the fence. I don't use the Buds I have very much, the short battery life is one of the main reasons. The Bud Pros have a much longer battery life. I do like the added features. The price seems a bit high. I received the Buds A free with my Pixel 6 Pro so the price was definitely right for those.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO