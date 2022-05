Dyson's Purifier Cool has a polished design combined with an air purification system that gets rids of particulate matter and other pollutants in your home. The bladeless fan runs quiet most of the time, you can set schedules and control other features directly via your phone, and it even works with Google Assistant. You are paying more than other air purifiers, but you're also getting a lot for your money here.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO