Zuckerberg SF General Hospital asks for public's help to identify patient

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center is asking for the public's help to identify a woman who was admitted Sunday.

The patient is a white woman believed to be in her 60s with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5'5" tall and weighs 145 pounds.

The woman was admitted on May 8 just before midnight.

A photo provided by Zuckerberg General shows the woman with a bandage around her head, laying on a hospital bed. San Francisco Department of Public Health officials did not release any further information about the patient's condition or how she was dropped off at the hospital.

Anyone with information about the patient is asked to call 628-206-8063 or email dph.press@sfdph.org.

