ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Zuckerberg SF General Hospital asks for public's help to identify patient

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fkWGy_0fafwa6T00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center is asking for the public's help to identify a woman who was admitted Sunday.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

The patient is a white woman believed to be in her 60s with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5'5" tall and weighs 145 pounds.

The woman was admitted on May 8 just before midnight.

A photo provided by Zuckerberg General shows the woman with a bandage around her head, laying on a hospital bed. San Francisco Department of Public Health officials did not release any further information about the patient's condition or how she was dropped off at the hospital.

Anyone with information about the patient is asked to call 628-206-8063 or email dph.press@sfdph.org.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio
FAVORITE KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
SFist

Bay Area Health Officers Issue New Statement Strongly Urging Mask-Wearing Indoors Amid Uptick In Hospitalizations

COVID hospitalizations in the Bay Area ticked above the 500 mark for the first time since early March on Thursday, and daily new case counts continue to be high in San Francisco and elsewhere around the region amid the BA.2 surge. This has led health officials to issue a new stern recommendation about masking that stops short of being a new mandate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
CBS San Francisco

COVID-19 uptick prompts health officials to advise stepped-up precautions

SANTA CLARA (KPIX) -- Bay Area health officers say COVID-19 safety precautions are essential as cases rise across the region and communities start to encourage stronger responses to high infection rates in order to stop the spread of the virus."I'm more concerned for people who are at risk or older or have compromised immune systems," said Nicholas Wertheim, a student at Santa Clara University. "If you feel sick, get tested, isolate, just try not to be around other people."The university announced Thursday it will strongly urge everyone on campus to wear masks indoors during a period of high transmission....
SANTA CLARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zuckerberg
Eater

Federal Judge Throws Out Disability Case Leveled Against Redwood City Restaurant

On Thursday, May 12, a federal judge found a disabled plaintiff’s testimony was “not credible” and tossed out a case brought against Alhambra Irish House, a Redwood City restaurant. CBS reports the decision to dismiss Brian Whitaker, “a prolific ADA plaintiff” represented by San Diego law firm Potter Handy LLP, is important because Whitaker has thousands of other open cases against restaurants throughout California with similar allegations to those found in this suit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kcbs Radio#Zuckerberg General#Kcbs Radio Facebook
NBC Bay Area

Recent Bay Area Fentanyl Busts Show Proliferation of the Dangerous Narcotic

Multiple recent drug busts are helping keep a lot of illegal fentanyl off Bay Area streets, but experts say it's a sign of just how much of the lethal narcotic is out there. Law enforcement agencies across the region have recovered significant hauls of fentanyl and other narcotics in large-scale busts -- millions of dollars worth. But is it enough to make a dent in the proliferation of fentanyl on the streets?
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito Counties “stressing” masking with rise of COVID cases

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties are "stressing theimportance of taking safety precautions, including continued masking indoors, as the region experiences a new swell of COVID cases and hospitalizations." These three local counties, along with nine other Bay Area counties, are seeing an increase in Omicron variant cases, levels of virus in The post Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito Counties “stressing” masking with rise of COVID cases appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
San José Spotlight

Rent burden growing worse in Santa Clara County

The rent burden grew heavier in Santa Clara County during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and there’s no sign it will get any lighter this year. Rents in Santa Clara County increased 6.3% between the end of 2020 and end of 2021, according to a recent report from California Housing Partnership, which provides housing... The post Rent burden growing worse in Santa Clara County appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy