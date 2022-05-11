ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Outlook among small businesses drops to a 48-year low according to NFIB

By Brooke Thorington
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Py7wV_0fafwZAc00

Optimism among small businesses continues to decline. According to the April survey by the National Federation of Independent Business, small business owners who are expecting better conditions over the next six months decreased by one point. State Director Dawn McVea said in their 48-year history of the survey.

“This is a record low for us, it’s a net negative 50% of owners feel that things will improve,” said McVea.

It’s the fourth consecutive month that optimism has declined among independent business owners. McVea said the driving factor for the net negative 50% outlook for the future is record inflation.

“Thirty-two percent of our small business owners are reporting that inflation is their single most important problem in operating right now,” said McVea.

McVea said ongoing supply chain issues, rising fuel costs, and inflation continue to compound earnings among small business owners. She said 70% of independent businesses have had to raise prices.

“But the net percent of owners raising their average selling price this month did decrease to two points to a net 70% but still that’s one of the highest readings on record,” said McVea.

Another reason small businesses are having to increase prices, McVea said is due to having to pay more in wages. And 93% of those surveyed report few or no qualified applicants for positions they were trying to fill.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Average Selling Price#Outlook#Nfib#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Sourcing Journal

68% of Consumers Say Covid Encouraged Them to Support Small Businesses

Click here to read the full article. Small business growth is on the rise, according to recent data. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalCovid, Inflation Could Have Long-Term Impacts on Sourcing StrategyApril's Ocean Freight Fees Fell 7% But Pressure on Spot Rates Is ComingFormer Amazon Fashion Employee Cites 'Draconian' Policies in Covid LawsuitBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
FOXBusiness

Stock futures decline ahead of PPI, jobless claims

U.S. equity futures traded lower Thursday morning as selling continued after the consumer price index for April remained near a 40-year high, sparking concerns about a looming recession. The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.5% when the opening bell rings on Wall Street. Wednesday’s report from the U.S....
STOCKS
The Associated Press

US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added 428,000 jobs in April, extending a streak of solid hiring that has defied punishing inflation, chronic supply shortages, the Russian war against Ukraine and much higher borrowing costs. Friday’s jobs report from the Labor Department showed that last month’s hiring kept the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Shoppers ‘put brakes’ on spending due to surge in cost of living

Consumers have “put the brakes” on their shopping habits due to the soaring cost of living, according to figures.The latest BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor revealed that sales dipped in April after a sharp downturn in consumer confidence.Separate figures from Barclaycard showed that credit card spending on retail and eating out slowed last month as people tightened their belts.Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), said: “The rising cost of living has crushed consumer confidence and put the brakes on consumer spending.”The data from the BRC and KPMG reported that total sales fell 0.3% in April – the...
BUSINESS
AFP

US companies eye more consumer pushback as inflation toll mounts

Prices on household goods have been rising for months in the United States, souring the national mood but not significantly affecting sales -- yet. Procter & Gamble, which raised prices in all 10 of its product categories in the United States and plans additional hikes this summer in oral care and feminine care, so far has seen a much smaller-than-expected impact on sales.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Average premiums for home insurance drop to lowest level in four years

Average home insurance costs have dropped over the past year, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI).The price fall may give a bit of relief to households who are grappling with the soaring costs of many other bills.In the first quarter of 2022, the average price paid for buildings insurance was £225, according to the ABI. This was a 7% annual fall and the lowest average price since the ABI started collecting this data back in 2012.The average price paid for contents insurance, at £114, fell by 11% annually. Like buildings cover, this stands at its lowest since ABI started...
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Wholesale inflation rose 11% in April as producer prices keep accelerating

Producer prices at the wholesale level rose 11% over the past year and 0.5% in April alone, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday. Weekly jobless claims were little changed, but continuing claims fell to their lowest level since January 1970. Prices at the wholesale level accelerated further in April,...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Average U.S. Mortgage Interest Rate Rises to 5.53%, Applications Up

(Reuters) - The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan rose to its highest level since 2009 last week and demand for mortgages jumped for a second straight week despite the rising costs, Mortgage Bankers Association data showed on Wednesday. The average contract rate on a 30-year...
BUSINESS
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy