Celtics Latest Injury Report For Game 5

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

The Boston Celtics have updated their injury report as of 2:30 Eastern Time for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday evening, and as of 2:30 Eastern Time, they have announced their injury report for the contest.

Robert Williams III remains questionable due to a left knee injury.

The Celtics and Bucks are currently tied up at 2-2 after the Celtics won Game 4 on the road in Milwaukee.

Each team in the series has won one game at home and one game on the road.

The series has all of the makings for one that could to a Game 7, because these teams are so evenly matched.

The Bucks are led by a superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo, while they also are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA.

The Celtics are led by All-Star Jayson Tatum (who is ascending into superstardom), and they are also one of the best defensive teams in the NBA.

Last season, the Bucks won the NBA Championship, while the Celtics lost in the first-round.

