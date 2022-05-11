ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Abbott could restart infant formula production at Michigan plant

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Abbott Laboratories said on Wednesday it could restart production of infant formula at its...

National Seat Belt Enforcement Mobilization Begins Next Week

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 12, 2022) – Seat belts have been proven to be one of the best ways to save your life in a crash. Yet, many still don’t buckle up. Worse still, not wearing a seat belt is a habit that will pass on to impressionable youth who, in turn, will think it is safe to not buckle up. The Click It or Ticket campaign focuses on safety education, strong laws, and law enforcement support to save lives.
HOLLAND, MI
Heat Compels Tulip Time to Call Time on Immersion Garden Exhibit

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 13, 2022) – The heat has claimed an attraction in Holland’s annual signature event. Tulip Time Festival officials announced on Friday that the Tulip Immersion Garden, which had been set up at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds, will close a day ahead of schedule. Saturday will be the final day that patrons can get a up close and personal look at the star of the show at eye level instead of having to stoop to see the pedals.
HOLLAND, MI
Zeeland Police Incident Log May 4-11, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — Below is a Zeeland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call the county’s non-emergency line: ‎(800) 249-0911. To share anonymous tips with police agencies, call...
ZEELAND, MI
93rd Tulip Time Festival Winds Down on Sunday

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 15, 2022) – The 93rd Tulip Time Festival will go into the history books after today’s final day of events and attractions. Those wishing for a Sunday morning walk through Window on the Waterfront Park can enjoy a Walking Tour from 8:30 AM to 12 Noon, with a VIP Walking Tour there from 11 AM to 3:30 PM. At 10 AM, festival staffers will be selling potted tulips at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds, due to the fact that the Tulip Immersion Garden there had to close a day early due to the effects of warmer-than-normal temperatures on the stars of the show there.
HOLLAND, MI
A Big Saturday on Tap for Tulip Time Festival

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 14, 2022) – It’s a grand finale for the 93rd Tulip Time Festival on Saturday. Early risers can take advantage of a Walking Tour of Window on the Waterfront Park from 8:30 AM to 12 Noon. Day-long activities include Tall Ship Dockside Tours at Boatwerks East Dock; the Zeeland Girl Exhibit at the Holland Armory; the Tulip Time Quilt Show at Beechwood Church; the Tulip Immersion Garden at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds; and the Carnival at the parking lot outside of the Heeringa Holland Civic Center Place.
HOLLAND, MI
Mary Elizabeth Loudin

Mary Elizabeth Loudin, 69 of Holland, Michigan, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by her children; After long and hard-fought health battles. Born February 20, 1953, in Oak Park, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Victoria (Dwyer) O’Byrne and the wife of the late Paul Loudin. Mary was blessed with five children and raised them in a loving and nurturing home. She enjoyed her big family and spending time with them, creating family moments and special memories. Being around her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought true joy to Mary and she provided them with special times that can’t be forgotten. Times spent gardening or at the beach were other special times for Mary. She loved people and treasured her family greatly. The strength she had came from wanting to provide the best for her family and show them that even through hardships, love always wins. The memories they carry forward will always be cherished.
HOLLAND, MI
Ronald F. Hutson Jr.

Ronald F. Hutson Jr., age 71 of Hudsonville, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Ron served his country proudly in the Vietnam War as a marine. His service was always meaningful to him, and he spent much of his life supporting his fellow veterans through his work with the Vietnam Veterans of America, the Disabled American Veterans, the Veteran of Foreign Wars, and the Marine Corps League. Upon his return from the war, he would become a truck driver, driving freight for many years. He was also very active in his church, North Blendon Christian Reformed Church, where he would serve as an elder.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
One Arrested, One Wounded in South Side Shooting

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 14, 2022) – As the Tulip Time Festival Volksparade was winding down on Saturday afternoon, police were busy with a shooting incident on the South Side. According to Holland Department of Public Safety Police Services Captain Bob Buursma, officers and first responders were dispatched to...
HOLLAND, MI
Janell Jill Schollaart

Janell Jill Schollaart, age 61, of Zeeland went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 9th, 2022 after a 2 year battle with breast cancer. Janell was a daughter, sister, and proud mother to her two children Felicia and Travis. She had a stroke at the age of 28 but lived a joyful life. She volunteered at Zeeland Community Hospital for 10 years where she enjoyed helping others in the community. She was a proud Life Circles PACE participant for the last 5 years. Janell enjoyed watching sports, word search puzzles, garage sales, and watching her grandchildren grow.
ZEELAND, MI
It’s Day 7 of the Tulip Time Festival on Friday

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 13, 2022) – The run of the 93rd Tulip Time Festival is starting to end on this seventh day of Holland’s annual signature event. There are morning walking tours of the star of the show at Window on the Waterfront Park, while day-long activities include the First Bloem Festival Artwork Exhibit at Warehouse 6; the Tulip Time Quilt Show at Beechwood Church; the Zeeland Girl Exhibit at the Holland Armory; Tall Ship Dockside Tours at Boatwerks East Dock; and the Tulip Immersion Garden at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds.
HOLLAND, MI
Economy
FDA

