Abbott could restart infant formula production at Michigan plant

Mary Elizabeth Loudin, 69 of Holland, Michigan, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by her children; After long and hard-fought health battles. Born February 20, 1953, in Oak Park, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Victoria (Dwyer) O’Byrne and the wife of the late Paul Loudin. Mary was blessed with five children and raised them in a loving and nurturing home. She enjoyed her big family and spending time with them, creating family moments and special memories. Being around her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought true joy to Mary and she provided them with special times that can’t be forgotten. Times spent gardening or at the beach were other special times for Mary. She loved people and treasured her family greatly. The strength she had came from wanting to provide the best for her family and show them that even through hardships, love always wins. The memories they carry forward will always be cherished.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO