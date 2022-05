In response to today’s misguided press conference by the House GOP leadership team, Majority Leader Greg Harris issues the following statement:. “As usual, Republicans want to distract from the fact that their values are wildly out of touch with everyday families. They claim to be about fiscal responsibility and public safety, but Republicans voted no on our budget that supports education and affordable housing, provides nearly a half-billion dollars for public safety and pays down $4 billion of unpaid bills. In the height of hypocrisy, House Republican Leaders neglected to mention that two years ago they voted for the revenue package that funds the capital bill they referenced today, which contains projects in their communities as well.

