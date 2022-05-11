ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden waterfront music venue gets 3rd new name in 3 months

By Andre Bennett
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BecNM_0fafsq7h00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Not even three months after its last name change, Camden 's waterfront music venue is being renamed yet again.

This time, the 25,000-capacity music theater by the Delaware River will be called the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

The announcement came from theater operator Live Nation , thanks to a sponsorship deal with Florida-based Freedom Mortgage Corporation. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority owns the theater.

The venue has been operating since February as Waterfront Music Pavilion, after a seven-year run as the BB&T Pavilion.

This makes six names since the venue opened in 1995 as the Blockbuster-Sony Music Entertainment Centre (or the E-Centre for short).

The pavilion was also named for Tweeter and Susquehanna Bank during its 27-year history.

The new name becomes official May 20.

The newly-renamed theater is scheduled to host more than three dozen concerts this year, including the Lumineers on June 4, the Dave Matthews Band on July 15-16, Chris Brown and Lil Baby on July 17, Wiz Khalifa and Logic on August 14, and the Zac Brown Band on August 26.

