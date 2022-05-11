ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

Woman arrested after trying to pass off fake $100 bill

News Channel 34
 3 days ago

ONEONTA, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A woman from Cooperstown was arrested by the New York State Police for allegedly attempting to use a fake $100 bill.

27-year-old Amanda-Lynn N. Pedlar, from Cooperstown, was arrested by New York State Police after they were notified by employees of the Wal-Mart in Oneonta that she attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill mixed in with actual currency.

Pedlar is charged with the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument. She was processed and issued an appearance ticket to the Oneonta Town Court on May 17th.

