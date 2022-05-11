ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Signs Bill Requiring Anti-Communism Learning

By Zack Linly
NewsOne
NewsOne
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eptFy_0fafrek000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NN0sU_0fafrek000

Source: Orlando Sentinel / Getty

T he biggest farce perpetrated by anti- critical race theory Republicans is the idea that they’re warriors against student indoctrination. The truth is no one is more invested in controlling what students learn in the classroom than conservatives. Shouting the word “woke” at everything they want banned and instituting curricula that paint America as this pristine nation of flawless nobility is absolutely conservative indoctrination. And so is turning right-wing political buzz phrases into required learning —which is where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis comes in.

According to the Washington Post , DeSantis signed a bill into law Monday establishing a new state holiday known as “Victims of Communism Day.” But it’s not really a holiday. It’s not like students will be let out of school in order to commemorate this special day and recognize the fallen victims of communist regimes —quite the opposite, actually.

From the Post:

The law states that starting next year “Victims of Communism Day” will be observed by public schools on Nov. 7. On that day, high-schoolers will receive lessons in their U.S. government classes about the “atrocities” that have been imposed by communist governments.

“We want to make sure that every year, folks in Florida — but particularly our students — will learn about the evils of communism, the dictators who have led communist regimes, and the hundreds of millions of individuals who have suffered and continue to suffer under the weight of this discredited ideology,” DeSantis said.

Let’s be honest about what Florida is actually doing here. Communism certainly has historical significance on a global level, but in America, it has long been reduced to a right-wing platitude aimed at anything that doesn’t fall in line with conservative ideology (also see “Marxism). And DeSantis —a man who has made it his mission to ban all things CRT-related despite him not actually knowing anything about CRT outside of how it makes white people uncomfortable—is requiring students to learn about communism, not because it’s necessary, but because he’s looking to turn the tide on a culture war conservatives are losing more and more ground on with every new generation.

And if you think I’m being cynical or hyperbolic, here’s what Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez told reporters regarding the new anti-communism law:

“By the actions, we’re taking today, along with actions that we’ve already taken like removing CRT, ‘woke’ ideologies from our classrooms, making sure that parents have the right—empowering parents to make decisions for their children—we will always ensure that our students are getting the best education.”

Riiight, this is about “empowering parents.” I’m sure that if there are parents in Florida who are against this new required learning because they have different views on communism (because not everyone equates oppressive regimes with socioeconomic beliefs they adhered to) or because they just think the whole thing is conservative indoctrination (which it is), Florida Republicans would have the same interest in “empowering” those parens and recognizing their say on what their children are learning in school.

This ain’t about communism, this is about pro-conservatism and anti-“wokeness.” It’s about right-wing indoctrination. That’s it and that’s all.

SEE ALSO:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Enshrines ‘Big Lie’ Into Law With Election Police Force

Gov. Ron DeSantis Praises Florida For Rejecting Math Textbooks That Contain Critical Race Theory

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32jdq4_0fafrek000

Comments / 12

Chris St John
3d ago

Ya ya ,These kids gotta know . Parents need to sit their kids down and watch the discovery channel .Total govt control is not good.

Reply(2)
4
Related
Daily Mail

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is applauded by children as he officially STRIPS Disney of its 55-year-old special tax and land privileges after Biden slammed 'ugly' GOP for 'going after Mickey'

Ron DeSantis won his war against Disney today as he officially stripped the company of its 55-year-old special privileges that effectively allowed it to self-govern. The Florida governor wrote into law the plan which scrapped the Reedy Creek Improvement District, meaning the firm will no longer be able to govern itself.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Fox News

DeSantis warns Biden: If you caravan illegal migrants to Florida, we'll reroute them to Delaware

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
CBS Pittsburgh

Republicans fears far-right candidate will be Pennsylvania governor nominee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With six days until Pennsylvania's primary, Republicans are openly worrying that a leading candidate in the crowded GOP field for governor is unelectable in the fall general election and will fumble away an opportunity for the party to take over the battleground state's executive suite.Doug Mastriano, 58, a state senator since 2019 and a retired U.S. Army colonel, is running to the right of the nine-person Republican field and against the party's establishment in a state still roiled by former President Donald Trump's baseless conspiracy theories that Democrats stole the 2020 election there.Mastriano is a prominent...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communism#Anti Communism#Orlando Sentinel#Republicans#The Washington Post#Communist
The Independent

Governor: Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee to resign

Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee is resigning her post as the state's top election official, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Thursday.In a resignation letter, Lee, a Republican, said she would step down Monday and thanked the governor, who appointed her in 2019. Her letter did not specify a reason for leaving but news outlets have reported that she is considering a run for Congress. "I am grateful for your support throughout my tenure, and I am honored to have been part of your vision for our state," she wrote in her resignation letter to DeSantis. “I will...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Recent remarks from Justice Clarence Thomas, Gov. Kim Reynolds are soaked in irony

Irony has been so deep in recent days that we shouldn’t be surprised if people start walking around with their chore boots on or with the cuffs on their pants rolled up to avoid the mess. Consider: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas recently made an observation that caused some people’s eyes to bug in […] The post Recent remarks from Justice Clarence Thomas, Gov. Kim Reynolds are soaked in irony appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy