Chef Gordon Ramsay Brings Iconic Fish And Chips Restaurant To Times Square

The wait is finally over, fellow Anglophiles. A truly authentic fish and chips restaurant is opening up in the heart of Times Square from the U.K’s (and perhaps the world’s) greatest chef.

Chef Gordon Ramsay needs no introduction. Having earned a shocking total of 16 Michelin stars in his lifetime, Chef Ramsay has since become one of the most recognized faces in the industry. As the host and producer of iconic shows like Master Chef, Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen nightmares, and most recently Next level Chef, Chef Ramsay has been responsible for bringing the exclusive world of fine dining into the homes of millions of Americans. Now, the celebrated chef will be bringing his critically acclaimed Fish and Chips restaurant to New York for the very first time.

Earlier this week, Gordon Ramsay North America announced that Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips will be coming to Times Square at 1500 Broadway later this year. The team is thrilled to to be bringing their fast-casual British eatery to one of the most visited tourist destinations in the world, which receives over 50 million visitors each year. Considered a fundamental staple of British pub fare, Chef Ramsay’s modern take on traditional fish & chips is made fresh with sustainable true cod and coated with custard powder batter for the perfect golden crisp.

“Fish & chips was a staple for me growing up in the U.K,” stated Ramsay, “and I can’t wait to bring it to New York City. I love the vibrance, the energy of Times Square and the convergence of locals and visitors from around the world. There’s just no place like it!”

In addition to the fish, which is the restaurant’s standout item, the restaurant will also serve signature specialties like fried shrimp, lobster, chicken, and the “Fishwich” – crispy, golden cod wrapped in warm naan bread. Of course that is only one half the of the picture, as the restaurant will also place a special emphasis on chips, offering a selection of “dirty” fries with toppings like jalapeno, chorizo, cotija cheese, red onion, chives, parsley, parmesan cheese, and truffle. The fries (sorry, chips) will pair excellently with the restaurant’s signature sauces, which include Gordon’s Tartar, Curry & Mango, Sriracha Aioli, Southwest Ranch, Dijon Mayonnaise, and Cocktail Sauce.

Norman Abdallah , CEO of Gordon Ramsay North America, said of the deal that the team is “eager to expand Gordon Ramsay’s Fish & Chips to New York City and Times Square. The restaurant holds strong ties to Chef Ramsay’s childhood and initial love for cooking, and we can’t wait to share that with New York.”

The space will be designed according to Chef Ramsay’s well-established brand and will feature globular pendant lights with plenty of Union jack flag elements, evoking the feel of an authentic British pub while accentuating the brand’s energetic personality. At the moment, Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips can only be found in Las Vegas and Orlando, so the new location will be huge boon to Northeastern tourists who have been desperate to try this fish. For further updates on the story and the team’s timeline for opening, you can follow Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips on Instagram.