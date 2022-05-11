SNHD encourages early appointments for back-to-school shots for students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is encouraging parents and guardians to bring their kindergarteners, 7th, and 12th grade students to its immunization clinics early for their mandatory shots before the beginning of the next school year.

Starting July 1, all 12th grade Nevada students must receive the meningococcal vaccine before the start of the 2022-23 school year. The vaccine is also required for students entering the 7th grade, and for students entering the 8th through 12th grades who are new to Nevada schools.

7th graders are also required to recieve their tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis vaccine.

Back to school vaccines are available at the following SNHD locations:

Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.). Walk-ins are accepted at this location. Clients must arrive by 4 p.m.

East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 2950 E. Bonanza Road. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Services available by appointment only. Walk-ins are not accepted at this location.

Henderson Public Health Center, 220 E. Horizon Drive, Suite A. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Services available by appointment only. Walk-ins are not accepted at this location .

. Mesquite Public Health Center, 150 N. Yucca St. Open Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.). Walk-ins are not accepted at this location.

Students enrolled in the 7th and 12th grades can also get their required school vaccines at one of four SNHD vaccine clinics at the high schools below:

Sierra Vista High School, 8100 W. Robindale Road. Open Monday, May 23, and Monday, June 13 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Centennial High School, 10200 W. Centennial Parkway. Open Monday, May 16 and Monday, June 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Desert Pines High School, 3800 E. Harris Ave. Open Friday, May 13 and Friday, June 3 and 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cheyenne High School, 3200 W. Alexander Road. Open Friday, May 20 and Friday, June 10 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Students can also receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.

Walk-in services are also available at the public health center located at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. Appointments for services at other neighborhood public health centers can be made by calling 702-759-0850. For appointments at the Mesquite Public Health Center, the number to make an appointment is 702-759-1682.

CCSD requires the following vaccines for students enrolling in school:

Chickenpox

Hepatitis A (required across Nevada)

Hepatitis B

Polio

Tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis

Quadrivalent meningitis

Measles-mumps-rubella

Parents or guardians vaccinating a child at an SNHD clinic should bring immunization records. If the child was immunized in Nevada, you can visit the statewide immunization registry through this link .

