Judge lifts Trump contempt ruling, imposes $110,000 fine

By Harper Neidig, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) – A judge on Wednesday released former President Trump from being held in contempt on the condition that he pay a $110,000 fine to the New York attorney general’s office for failing to comply with a subpoena for his business records.

During a hearing, New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron said that halting his contempt ruling would also be contingent on Trump’s lawyers submitting more information to the court about their efforts to comply with his order earlier this year that the former president comply with the subpoena, according to the attorney general’s office.

The judge gave Trump until May 20 to comply with the conditions.

Engoron last month found Trump in contempt for failing to turn over requested documents and ordered him to pay $10,000 a day until he complied.

Trump’s attorney did not immediately respond when asked for comment.

The former president has been fighting the investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) and has appealed the contempt ruling as well as Engoron’s February decision ordering him to testify in the probe.

James is investigating whether the Trump Organization has engaged in fraud by repeatedly inflating the value of its assets over the years for financial gain. The investigation is a civil matter, meaning it cannot lead to criminal charges.

Both parties are due in court later Wednesday afternoon for appellate arguments over the judge’s decision to uphold the attorney general’s subpoena.


