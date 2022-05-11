ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

The Mansion At The Site Of The Manson Murders Just Cut Its Price By $15 Million

By Gracie Reamer
 3 days ago
The home at the site of one of the infamous Manson Family Murders is still sitting for sale -- take a look at this luxury home that already dropped in...

EMMANUEL 1.16×2=1
2d ago

this is not the house that Sharon Tate and the rest of them were murdered in. it was a bungalow type mansion made of wood with large wooden beams in the ceiling

6
hammer of justice 1776
3d ago

who would want a house that probably costs thousands of dollars every month just for water and electricity not to mention upkeep.

8
positivecoolvibes
3d ago

💡They should make a beautiful statue of pregnant Sharon☮️Tate surrounded by beautiful garden of flowers...to honor her and her baby and create better positive Vibes for the house and owners✨️

7
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

