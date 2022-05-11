The Mansion At The Site Of The Manson Murders Just Cut Its Price By $15 Million

A nine-acre mega-estate in New York’s ritzy Hamptons comunity has gone on the market for a staggering $72m.The giant estate in Water Mill has a 17,000-square-feet mansion that comes with 21 bedrooms, multiple kitchens, a tennis court and a dock that sits on more than 3,000ft of private shoreline.The 21 bedrooms include 15-ensuite rooms, as well as a studio, a two bedroom apartment and a three-bedroom suite.The kitchen has 10-person breakfast area, as well as a formal dining room for entertaining guests.Next to the tennis court is a tennis house that comes with a commercial kitchen, a gym, sauna, arcade...
