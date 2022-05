CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — What happens after a gun is used in a crime? The FOX31 Problem Solvers discovered that sometimes it can be complicated to track. One handgun used by a teenager to shoot a police officer in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, in 2018 was traded with or sold to several other teens before a different man later used the weapon to shoot at a semi-truck driver in Aurora.

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO