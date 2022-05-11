ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Suspect arrested and charged with strangulation, abduction after sexual assault in Virginia

By Will Gonzalez
 3 days ago

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department has located and arrested a man identified as the suspect of a sexual assault in Woodbridge last year.

Police said a 24-year-old woman reportedly sexually assaulted by an acquaintance on October 24, 2021. According to the woman, while sitting in a parked car with the suspect, he tried to pull her towards him before grabbing her throat — he then sexually assaulted her and left.

On Tuesday, May 10, the suspect, identifed as 27-year-old Mark Menjivar, was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Menjivar has been charged with strangulation, abduction, domestic assault and battery, and two counts of sexual battery.

