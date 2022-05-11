Suspect arrested and charged with strangulation, abduction after sexual assault in Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department has located and arrested a man identified as the suspect of a sexual assault in Woodbridge last year.

Police said a 24-year-old woman reportedly sexually assaulted by an acquaintance on October 24, 2021. According to the woman, while sitting in a parked car with the suspect, he tried to pull her towards him before grabbing her throat — he then sexually assaulted her and left.

On Tuesday, May 10, the suspect, identifed as 27-year-old Mark Menjivar, was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Menjivar has been charged with strangulation, abduction, domestic assault and battery, and two counts of sexual battery.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.