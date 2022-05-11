ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deonna Purrazzo Is Happy Mia Yim Joined IMPACT Wrestling, Believes She's Still The Face Of IMPACT

By Jeremy Lambert
 3 days ago

Mia Yim made her return to IMPACT Wrestling at IMPACT Under Siege when she went after Deonna Purrazzo, who wouldn't release her submission on Taya Valkyrie following their bout. Yim was released by WWE in November 2021 and had previously worked for IMPACT under the name Jade from 2015...

