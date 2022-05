Houston Astros infielder Niko Goodrum is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Washington Nationals. Goodrum will man second base after Jose Altuve was given a breather on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Erick Fedde, our models project Goodrum to score 8.7 FanDuel points at the salary of...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO