Old Castle Air Force Base dorms demolished

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The former Castle Air Force Base dorms are being demolished to make room for new development, according to Merced County officials.

Officials say the dorms were uninhabitable due to contaminants like asbestos, a lack of ADA accessibility, blight, and structural concerns.

After the dorms are removed the county says the area will be available for additional economic development.

Officials add that all asbestos and other contaminants were removed prior to demolition; there was no impact on the local air quality.

