Politics

Examining Importance of Bi-Partisan Decisions, on State of Affairs

insidernj.com
 3 days ago

Steve Adubato is joined by Sen. Jon Bramnick (R) – NJ, 21st Legislative District, to discuss Governor Murphy’s Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Address and the issues with the ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program; and the importance...

insidernj.com

Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 5/13/2022

Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Congressional party preference hasn’t moved a lot this year, but the issue picture may be coming into focus with the economy and abortion as the top considerations right now. The importance of abortion coincides with the Supreme Court leak, which means it is hard to tell whether we are seeing a temporary blip or something that will have a major impact in November” – Monmouth University polling director Patrick Murray.
POLITICS
insidernj.com

Episode 7 of Activista Rise Up: Mental Health and NJ Latino Policy Agenda

Episode 7 of Activista Rise Up is out now and since May is National Mental Health Awareness Month, we are highlighting the importance of this issue with Dr. Jesselly De La Cruz, Executive Director at Latino Action Network Foundation and mental health professional. We discuss mental health and the struggles that the Latino community faces and how the Latino Action Network Foundation is addressing these issues with policy proposals.
MENTAL HEALTH
insidernj.com

Who’s Up and Who’s Down: The Aftermath of May 10th

The only Democrat on the Mendham Township Committee was elected chair Monday of the Morris County Democratic Committee by acclimation. The Mayor of Newark won reelection to a third term by an overwhelming margin: 13,758 votes to his opponent’s 2,833 (83-17%). Now, Baraka must turn his attention to the West and South wards, where his allies face a pair of June 14th runoff elections. In the South, Pat Council has a sizeable upper-hand on rival Terrance Bankston (1,811 to 704) and narrowly missed the mark to avoid a runoff with an amassed 46% of the South Ward vote. In the West, the mayor must contend with what appears to be a closer election, as his candidate, Dupre Kelly (38% of the vote) faces Chigozie Onyema (29%) in the runoff. The mayor must also turn his attention to another problem: voter apathy. Turnout in Essex County elections was 12% and Newark unofficially registered south of that, infuriating Baraka, who blamed the Essex County Board of Elections for switching polling places in the 11th hour. But the progressive mayor with a real record of confronting some of Newark’s toughest challenges, still has the challenge – especially if he intends to run for governor – of motivating a moribund electorate.
NEWARK, NJ
insidernj.com

In Morris Twp., Who is Running Against Whom?

MORRIS TOWNSHIP – Once a Republican stronghold, this mostly suburban community surrounding Morristown is now controlled by Democrats. Changing demographics may be one reason; the rejection of a Donald Trump-led GOP by unaffiliated voters another. Whatever the cause, only one Republican remains on the five-person township committee. That’s Peter...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
State
New Jersey State
insidernj.com

Rest in Peace, Jack McGreevey

Mayor Dan Reiman of Carteret announced via social media on Thursday that Jack McGreevey, father of former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey who served from January of 2002 to November of 2004, has passed away. While no specific information was available as to viewing or funeral arrangements, Mayor Reiman expressed...
CARTERET, NJ

