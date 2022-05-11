Water main break causes temporary road closure on Naranja Drive

A new restaurant is coming to downtown Tucson.Holly Mandarich/Unsplash. There’s something about eating a meal in a historical setting that instantly elevates the entire experience. The ability to enjoy food while sitting in a building built several generations earlier can make it feel like you’re looking through a looking glass into another time. It’s something that simply can’t be replicated by restaurants in new buildings, no matter how many amenities the establishment has to offer. And now, a new restaurant is moving into one of the oldest historical landmarks in downtown Tucson.

