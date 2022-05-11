ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oro Valley, AZ

Water main break causes temporary road closure on Naranja Drive

orovalleyaz.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to a water main break, the Town of Oro Valley has temporarily closed a...

www.orovalleyaz.gov

KOLD-TV

Two pedestrians hit at Grant, Oracle in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two pedestrians were hit near Grant and Oracle roads in Tucson on Thursday, May 12. The Tucson Police Department said the pedestrians suffered serious injuries. According to video from the scene, a Sun Van vehicle ran into a bus stop, which was destroyed in...
TUCSON, AZ
UPI News

Arizona convenience store closed due to bee swarm

May 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Arizona said a convenience store was temporarily closed due to a large swarm of bees around the business. Golder Ranch Fire said crews responded Tuesday to a report of a large bee swarm at the Speedway convenience store on Oracle Road in Golder Ranch.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Fire at homeless camp damages vacant car wash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Fire Department is investigating a fire that damaged a vacant car wash near Grant Road and Stone Avenue on Monday, May 9. TFD firefighters were called to the scene just after 11 a.m. The fire began in a homeless camp adjacent to...
TUCSON, AZ
prescottenews.com

Arizona Wildfires Update: Crooks Fire and San Rafael Fire

Location: 11 nautical miles south of Prescott-Bradshaw Ranger District (T12N, R2W, SEC 1), near Mt Union. Cause: Under Investigation. Vegetation: Timber (Litter and Understory), Chaparral (6ft) Number of Personnel Assigned: 217. Firefighters have made progress strengthening and improving the northwest edge of the Crooks Fire, preventing growth during critical fire...
PRESCOTT, AZ
KOLD-TV

Bear grass fire burns near Arivaca

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews are working to contain a bear grass fire east of Arivaca. According to the Arivaca Fire Department, the fire is between five and 10 acres on the Nogales Ranger District. An air tanker and helicopter are helping fire crews contain the fire. The...
ARIVACA, AZ
knau.org

Decreased wind gives fire crews relief in southern Arizona

Fire crews in southern Arizona are getting some much-needed relief from the wind as they work to contain the San Rafael Fire. As of Tuesday, it had reached 11,611 acres near the U.S.-Mexico border about 20 miles southeast of the town of Patagonia and is 12% contained. Despite a red...
PATAGONIA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police: Man caught trespassing at Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police detained a man after he allegedly scaled a fence to get into the Reid Park Zoo on Thursday, May 12. Staff who saw it happen called police and led him out of the zoo, where police escorted him off the property. Authorities...
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

New Restaurant Coming to 200-Year-Old Fort

A new restaurant is coming to downtown Tucson.Holly Mandarich/Unsplash. There’s something about eating a meal in a historical setting that instantly elevates the entire experience. The ability to enjoy food while sitting in a building built several generations earlier can make it feel like you’re looking through a looking glass into another time. It’s something that simply can’t be replicated by restaurants in new buildings, no matter how many amenities the establishment has to offer. And now, a new restaurant is moving into one of the oldest historical landmarks in downtown Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

SOLD! Land adjacent to Port of Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZONA – Tucson-based, Apollo Gardens (Sukhbinder and Jasbir Khangura) purchased 61.95 acres of industrial land at 6701 S Wilmot Road in Tucson and for $4.5 million ($1.67 PSF). The I-2 zoned property is adjacent to the Port of Tucson and has the potential for a rail spur. The...
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

8-year-old Mesa boy dies in ATV crash in northern Arizona

PHOENIX — An 8-year-old boy from Mesa died over the weekend in an all-terrain vehicle crash near Payson, authorities said Monday. Family members reported the boy missing around 1 p.m on Sunday near Bear Canyon Lake, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. The child...
MESA, AZ

