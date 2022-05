The Mercury Research CPU market share results are in for the first quarter of 2022, and the results are somewhat dire — Dean McCarron from Mercury reports that aside from IoT/SoC, all segments of the x86 processor market declined during the quarter. Desktop PCs suffered the most as units declined by 30%, the largest quarterly drop in history. That's an incredible reversal after two years of component shortages that kept many PC builders on the sidelines.

