ARDMORE, PA – Emilia Migliaccio has enjoyed being a NARP. For those not in the know, that acronym stands for non-athletic regular person and for the past 12 months now, the winner of five collegiate golf titles has been doing yoga, re-reading the Harry Potter series and traveling with her fiancé in her spare time and grinding on her master’s thesis on the impact of self-talk on player performance and grading papers as a teacher’s assistant. In other words, being a 23-year-old Wake Forest University graduate student.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO