ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Video shows strangers stop car, rescue driver in Florida

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20c6yT_0fafndQl00

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Police are searching for the good Samaritans credited with preventing tragedy when a driver suffered a medical episode while behind the wheel.

The Boynton Beach Police Department shared video on Facebook showing a car moving slowly into a busy intersection. The video shows a woman run up to the car and bang on the window before getting the attention of other drivers, who all work together to stop the moving car.

In the post, police said that the group used a barbell to break through the window, allowing them access to put the car in park. From there they pushed it to a nearby 7-Eleven, where a nurse on the phone with 911 provided medical attention until emergency crews arrived.

Police said the driver of the car suffered a medical condition and was slumped over the steering wheel of her car, WPTV reported. The woman’s co-worker was in another car and was the woman first seen on video waving her arms to get the attention of other drivers, according to WPTV.

Police said that they shared the video because “They are heroes and we want to bring them back together at the police department to recognize them and meet the woman they rescued.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video shows Atlanta SWAT officer saving baby’s life after performing CPR

ATLANTA — A baby’s life was saved after an APD SWAT officer stopped and performed CPR. On Friday, APD released video of an officer administering CPR on a 4-month-old baby. Police said Officer Oden was riding along the Martin Luther King Corridor around 12:38 p.m. when he noticed a vehicle driving down the street with its hazard lights on, and the cars began honking frantically.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Boynton Beach, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Boynton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Small plane crashes on bridge near Miami, striking an SUV

MIAMI — (AP) — A small plane with three people aboard crashed Saturday on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV with three occupants, the Federal Aviation Administration reported. The single-engine Cessna 172 departed from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West and soon lost power, the...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Strangers#Accident#Samaritans
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Authorities Searching For Florida Mother Of Three Who Vanished From Jacksonville Hotel

Davinia Sterling is the mother of three children. She was staying at the Regency Inn in the 6800 block of Arlington Expressway in Jacksonville, Florida, with her boyfriend, Jonathan Reed. Davinia's children were not staying at the hotel with the couple. On January 27, 2010, Davinia checked out of the hotel. She never returned to pick up her children, and no one has seen or heard from Davinia since. Davinia Sterling was reported missing on February 2, 2010.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
blackchronicle.com

Video shows police horses pull over Florida man in Orlando neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. – Have you ever been pulled over by an officer riding on a horse?. That’s what happened to one Florida man in an Orlando neighborhood Monday during his first traffic stop ever. The Orlando Police Department shared preproduced body camera video on social media showing three...
ORLANDO, FL
Action News Jax

‘Went over both of their heads’: JSO says 911 dispatcher didn’t follow protocol in reported crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was left on the side of the road for hours and died from his injuries. 59-year-old Darryl Lindsey was hit and killed by a Dodge Challenger on August 26, 2021. Action News Jax has been telling you about his story since September. The driver of the Challenger did call 911, but no one was ever sent to the scene. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office launched an internal affairs investigation after we pressed the agency about why a car was not sent to the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
144K+
Followers
105K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy