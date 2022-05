Bangor Police say a woman was seriously hurt Friday afternoon when she was hit by a dump truck on Main Street. The incident happened just before 2:00 near the intersection of Main and Buck Streets. WABI-TV reports Bangor Firefighters were nearby, at the time, attending a meeting at the Cross Insurance Center and so were quick to respond to the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

