SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The State of South Dakota wants storm victims to know mental heath help is available to those dealing with stress and uncertainty following the recent severe weather. DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill says “no one needs to through this alone”. The 211 Helpline Center has trained support specialists available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to provide crisis counseling or connect people to local resources. The service is available in every county of South Dakota. Call 211 or text your zip code to 898211.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 18 HOURS AGO