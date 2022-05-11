ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

Hospital staffer charged with murder 20 years after patient died

By Heidi Schmidt, Jonathan Ketz, Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IAn8F_0fafmix100

CHILLICOTHE, MO ( WDAF) – Prosecutors in Livingston County, Missouri, have charged a former Kansas City-area respiratory therapist with first-degree murder in the death of a hospital patient 20 years ago.

Jennifer Anne Hall, 41, was charged with the 2002 murder of Fern Franco, who had been hospitalized at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe before dying in May of that year.

Court documents show Hall and another employee discovered Franco wasn’t breathing in her hospital bed. The nurse said Hall was near Franco’s room at the time Franco stopped breathing, and that Hall entered Franco’s room with her, which she thought was strange.

Staff attempted to revive Franco as she was “coding” and gave her atropine and epinephrine, but no other substances.

Clarksburg VA serial killer Reta Mays receives 7 consecutive life sentences

During an autopsy, a coroner found the presence of succinylcholine and morphine. An investigation determined the drugs were not prescribed to Franco or ordered by her doctors.

A medical expert said succinylcholine paralyzes a patient’s muscles, leaving the victim unable to breathe. The victim would suffocate while still maintaining full consciousness, according to the probable cause statement.

The probable cause statement shows Hall was a respiratory therapist at the medical center from December 2001 through May 2002. She was placed on administrative leave May 18, 2002, two days after Franco died.

Severe hepatitis cases in children discovered in Missouri

According to the probable cause, hospital employees reported the number of cardiac emergencies among patients receiving care at the medical center had risen to 18 during Hall’s employment. Before she was hired, the hospital averaged one incident a year. The hospital also reported a drop in the number of cardiac emergencies after Hall was placed on leave.

Of the 18 patients who suffered cardiac emergencies during that time, nine died.

Court documents show other nurses believed Hall was responsible for the patients’ deaths because of her proximity to the patients, her access to drugs — which are deadly if misused — and the fact that she was involved in reporting each of the victim’s deaths.

Hall is not in custody at this time. A warrant for her arrest was issued last week.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information about Hall’s location to call (660) 664-0515.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Logan Co. man now charged with murder

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Charges have been upgraded against a man who was previously charged with malicious assault. Logan County Sheriff Paul Clemens tells 13 News that Steven Duty is now facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection to the death of Kelly Hampton. Deputies say she died at the hospital after he […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Flatwoods officer shot in line of duty released from hospital

FLATWOODS, KY (WOWK) – Flatwoods Officer Tommy Robinson has been released from the hospital after being shot in the neck in the line of duty, according to the Flatwoods Police Department. Flatwoods Police Chief David Smith says Robinson is going to a rehabilitation center for further recovery. He also adds several officers went to Cabell […]
FLATWOODS, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Chillicothe, MO
Chillicothe, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

2nd man charged in Meigs County Easter murder

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A second person has been charged in connection to a 2021 murder in Meigs County, Ohio, just days before the trial for the first suspect was set to begin. According to the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Keontae Nelson, 20, of Charleston, West Virginia has been charged with Complicity to […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man sentenced to prison for exiting St. Albans halfway house

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a man from Parkersburg, West Virginia, was sentenced to prison followed by supervised release for exiting a federal halfway house in Kanawha County. Joshua Dowler, 40, admitted he exited the fenced-in area of Dismas Charities in St. Albans on September 16, 2021. The DOJ […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Hospital Bed#Drugs#Violent Crime#Wdaf
WOWK 13 News

Funeral arrangements for Nicholas Co. deputy announced

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department announced funeral arrangements for Deputy Travis Lawson. Services will take place on Tuesday, May 17 at Summersville Armory (3 Armory Way, Summersville, WV). Family viewing will take place from 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., and public viewing will take place between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. The […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Interstate back open after crash that sent 6 to hospital

UPDATE (1:42 p.m. on Friday, May 13): All lanes of the roadway are now back open. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Six people have been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash at the I-77/I-64 split in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. The crash happened at approximately 9:08 a.m. this morning, Friday, May […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Search underway for missing Martinsburg teen

MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK) – The Martinsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager. Police say Amiya Dominguez, 16, was last seen leaving her home in Martinsburg on April 29, 2022. The MPD says her parents told authorities their Ring doorbell video showed her leaving with a backpack and a handful […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Scioto deputies search for burglary suspect

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Scioto County deputies are searching for a suspect in a string of car thefts and home burglaries in the Lucasville and McDermott area. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Department says the suspect, Garry Shackart, attempted to break into a home on McDermott Cemetery Road on May 12. They say that Shackart then […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Prestonsburg Police Department giving away child safety seats

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — Due to a “long time, successful relationship” with the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, the Prestonsburg Police Department is giving away child safety seats. Police say the seats will be given away on a first-come-first-serve basis and is no-questions-asked. They say if you or someone you know needs a child safety […]
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy