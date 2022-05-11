ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Step Inside The Stunning 21-Bedroom Waterfront Mansion Selling For $72 Million

By Nina Rogoff
House Digest
 3 days ago

The sweeping beauty of this magnificent 9.11 acre property truly defines the word breathtaking. Not only is the setting idylic, but it is a rare opportunity to own a beautifully and thoughtfully designed estate on its own peninsula, with over 3,000 feet of private shoreline. This incredible property is on the market for $72 million and is listed by Hedgerow Exclusive Properties . In December 2021, it was sold off from a compound consisting of an adjacent estate of similar size and two parcels of land for a combined $118.5 million, making it one of the largest real estate sales in The Hamptons, according to Behind the Hedges .

The private peninsula juts out into Mecox Bay, an approximately 1,100-acre bay along the Atlantic Ocean. The mansion, designed by Barnes Coy Architects, was planned to take in the ocean views and natural light of its waterfront setting. The main residence has just over 17,000 square feet of living space. There are 21 bedrooms which include 15 primary ensuite rooms and guest rooms, along with staff quarters consisting of a studio, a two-bedroom apartment, and a three-bedroom suite. Zillow estimates the monthly cost for mortgage, real estate taxes, and homeowners' insurance at over $478,000.

The Sky Is Not The Limit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AXDy4_0fafmfIq00

With views onto the bay, and beyond to the Atlantic, it would be fair to say that this estate offers endless opportunities for serenity and enjoying nature. Nothing wrong with doing that from a chaise lounge, poolside! There's almost too much to take in at once on the expansive grounds which include a tennis court, basketball court, saltwater gunite pool, and spa, according to Hedgerow Exclusive Properties . What isn't seen in the photo above is the two-level house adjacent to the pool, which includes a commercial kitchen, gym, sauna, and arcade. The large pool house (shown above) has pocket doors on all sides which allow for dining in any weather.

The grounds are meticulously maintained with expanses of lawn that would make the head groundskeeper at Augusta National give two thumbs up. A combination of groomed evergreen and ornamental shrubs can be seen curving gracefully around the recreation areas, while small trees which have been trained and pruned with rounded lollipop tops line the long driveway. A long walkway leads to the private dock where several small sailboats, paddle boards, or kayaks could be moored.

A World-Class Dining View

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sydSH_0fafmfIq00

Several areas of the main house were designed with bow windows and floor-to-ceiling windows which encircle rotunda-like walls and expand the opportunity to take in the gorgeous views. One of the beautiful dining areas showcases the curved wall and windows, and offers those unparalleled views. Gorgeous hardwood floors are trimmed with a contrasting band of darker stained wood.

As is befitting a residence of this stature, there is a separate formal dining room that offers seating for a variety of occasions, per Hedgerow Exclusive Properties . The breakfast area in the kitchen offers casual seating nestled into a bay window for up to 10 people. The white kitchen has multiple sinks and cooking areas, and an oversized center island for prepping meals on a large scale. The lower cabinets have recessed-panel front, while the uppers have semi-sheer glass panels. The door and drawers have simple center handle stainless pulls.

Elegant And Classic Interiors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JS6Fp_0fafmfIq00

The numerous architectural details throughout this residence were incorporated to highlight the graceful rooms rather than overpower them. There are rooms with coffered ceilings, elegant pilasters framing windows, rounded crown molding to create an oval outline along the ceiling above a long hall, and raised panel wainscoting to name a few. The current décor reveals comfortable and inviting rooms that are traditional and elegant, with a touch of modern style. The architecture is timeless, although the house was built in 2007, per Hedgerow Exclusive Properties .

The one-of-a-kind property is located in the hamlet of Water Mill, within the town of Southampton on Long Island's South Fork. This area of New York is called The Hamptons, and is a line of seaside communities with long stretches of beach and farmland. Whoever becomes the new owner is sure to enjoy this property, whether it's used as a residence or a conference center. Caring for it would be a labor of love.

Read this next: Celebrities That Own Private Islands

Mary Ackley
3d ago

Nobody needs that much of a house! You can only be in one room at a time. Just to keep it warm/ or cool inside must cost what many make in just a year in wages. They can have it!!

b40b
3d ago

a place with windows walls just like any other home ,,if only those walls could talk ,this rich people's homes they have the worse fights between them then anyone else ,,money covers everything ,,,cardboard paint glass makes a home ,, happiness makes a real home , USUALLY rich people have the worse fights and problems,,,

Andrew Yeager
1d ago

Even if somebody was a multi billionaire, I can't see someone living in a home worth more than $10 million at the most! My advice is if you have that kind of money go explore the world and try to change the world by giving money to worth while charities to save the world from drought, famine, diease, and despair!

House Digest

House Digest

