ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheatland, PA

Sisters reunited for 1st time after 73 years

By Abigail Cloutier, Nexstar Media Wire
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TY8I7_0fafmcef00

WHEATLAND, Pa. ( WKBN ) — Two sisters who spent 73 years apart were reunited for the first time Tuesday in Pennsylvania.

Shirley Campbell and Mary Jo Goetz spent most of their lives less than two hours apart but never knew until last November.

“I found out through a lady that connection came through with the message from ’23andMe’ that was matched up as a first cousin,” said Goetz, referring to a DNA testing kit.

Beaverton police investigate ‘suspicious death’ after missing teen found dead

That cousin connected Goetz to her half-sister Campbell. Goetz was given up for adoption by their mother at only 2 years old — 71 years ago — in Pittsburgh.

“I never knew where, who, you know, who they were, how many there were,” said Goetz.

She also has two half-brothers who she hasn’t met yet, but she has spoken to other cousins. Campbell said the day Goetz called her was a shock. Campbell knew she had a sister but was only 5 years old when she was given up for adoption.

“I didn’t have no name or anything. I just knew I had a baby sister. So she called me up, and I was just so overwhelmed,” said Campbell.

Truck pulling stolen trailer with guns, ammo crashes on Interstate Bridge

Goetz grew up in Saint Mary’s in Elk County, only two hours away from New Castle, where Campbell lived for years with her adopted brother. She said she always knew she was adopted but had a wonderful life with her husband, kids and grandkids — and now, for the first time in both their lives, a sister.

“You always have that fear of, ‘Okay, here I am and somebody’s going to click.’ I took a couple of deep breaths and well, it is what it is. You know, either she will respond or hang up,” said Goetz.

Though their mother has since passed on, she’s looking forward to spending life with her sister.

“Maybe someday I can take her home, take her back and let her spend a day or two in the country with me,” said Goetz.

“I want to be with her forever. I don’t even want to let go of her today,” said Campbell.

The sisters are looking forward to meeting each other’s kids and grandkids, but for now, Goetz will drive to Wheatland for that long-lost bond of sisterhood.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Amy Christie

Six siblings in foster care get adopted together: "They found their home"

A couple who lives in Minnesota decided to adopt six siblings after they had to live in different houses for many years due to their parents' neglect. Ruby Celada and Armando Ayala were beaming as they signed the adoption papers in Minnehaha County Courthouse, and the happy moment held all smiles as the family of eight was getting ready to start on a journey of love that would last a lifetime.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Wheatland, PA
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses Intimate Advances from Brother-in-Law

Is it ever appropriate to make suggestive moves toward a married woman?. Marriage is hard enough without others interfering in it. However, not everyone believes in the sanctity of marriage, and there will be those who attempt to break up a marriage or encourage a married person to violate their vows to their spouse.
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
Gillian Sisley

Dad Cancels Mother's Day After Stepson Excluded

Can only blood relatives celebrate Mother’s Day?. Families in the US come in many different forms. The US Bureau of Census estimates that 1,300 new families are formed every day, which makes up about 16% of households in the United States being blended families.
98.7 WFGR

Husband Cancels Mother’s Day Celebration for Wife After Catching Her Bullying His Son

A man on Reddit is wondering if he was in the wrong after canceling a planned Mother's Day celebration because he walked in on his wife bullying his son. The man, who identified himself as FredWalker37, explained that his family is made up of himself, his wife, his son from a previous relationship and her daughter from a previous relationship. In the AITA-style post, he shared that his son "is the quiet one of the house."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspicious Death#Guns#Mary Jo#Police#Wkbn
Slate

Our Grown Daughter Has Decided We’re the Cause of Her Issues

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My husband and I have a 26-year-old daughter, “Taryn” (and a younger son, but our daughter is the focus of this letter). She’s been through a spate of breakups over the past few years and has sought therapy, which of course we support because we want her to be happy and healthy. Well, this therapy has now uncovered a host of issues that Taryn has blamed us for. It seems she is “anxiously attached” in relationships because she was bullied and left out repeatedly as a child, particularly in middle and high school, thanks to our frequent moves around the country. My husband is high up in the corporate world and we moved roughly every two years so he could take on new roles that resulted in much higher income for our family. We knew Taryn was introverted and struggled to make friends but didn’t realize she felt so ostracized and friendless for most of her teenage years.
KIDS
Gillian Sisley

Dad Chooses Son Over Daughter for Sports Game

Should preferential treatment ever be shown to one child over the other?. Being a teenager can be a complicated time of change. There are hormonal changes, as well as learning to come into one's own, and plenty of self-discovery along the way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to 'Babysit' Stepson for Husband

How much responsibility does a stepparent have to care for their spouse’s child?. With over 750,000 divorces being finalized every year in the US, many families have to learn to renavigate life under these new circumstances. And of these couples who get divorced, 1/3 of them will have children, complicating matters even further.
Gillian Sisley

Husband Refuses to 'Get Over' Passing of Mother

Should a person ever be pressured into speeding up their mourning process?. While life is an incredibly beautiful thing, the unfortunate reality of this gift is that we all must die one day. Though we understand this is the case, that doesn't make the process any easier.
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy