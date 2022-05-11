What Are The Differences Between Tics And Twitches?

The 15-year-old girl claims she was diagnosed with extremely rare condition last month after its symptoms first struck few years ago. The teenager says she is allergic to water and claims she can’t cry or shower regularly because she breaks out in rashes. The young girl said she has not had a glass of water for more than a year and usually drinks energy drinks or pomegranate juice, which have a lower water content. Health officials said that the exact underlying cause of aquagenic urticaria is poorly understood. It is thought the condition may be due to a substance in water that triggers an immune response. Doctors also said that most cases occur randomly with no family history of the disorder.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO