I’m a home expert – how to make stale bread fresh again in minutes and you only need water

By Becky Pemberton
 3 days ago

DO you ever get frustrated when you buy bread and it goes stale before you’ve finished it?

It turns out there is a very savvy hack to restoring your loaves in minutes - and you only need water.

Home expert @lady.lolas showed how to restore bread that has gone stale Credit: Instagram/lady.lolas
First you need to pour water over bread to ensure the crust is wet Credit: Instagram/lady.lolas

Home expert @lady.lolas uploaded a video showing her very simple tip.

She wrote: “Can you revive stale bread?

“I’m talking other than using it for breadcrumbs, French toast or freezing it.

"Yes. You. Can. Watch the above video to see how.

“Let's just be clear though, bread that's mouldy is beyond salvaging.

“Throw it in your compost it and move on.

“However, if you have bread that has just gotten a little dry and tough, here's what you need to try.

“SAVE THIS HACK.”

First you need to pour water over bread to ensure the crust is wet.

Next you should place it in the oven at 160C for six to seven minutes.

She continued: “BOOM. You will have a good-as-new loaf: Moist on the inside and crunchy on the outside.

“Give it a go and you’ll see.”

Many people were highly impressed with the hack, with one saying: “YOUR HACKS OMG.”

Another added: “I do this all the time! Tastes just like new!”

And a third commented: “wow! What a cool hack!”

Next you should place it in the oven at 160C for six to seven minutes Credit: Instagram/lady.lolas
The hack should leave you with a good-as-new loaf Credit: Instagram/lady.lolas
Many people were highly impressed with the hack Credit: Instagram/lady.lolas

