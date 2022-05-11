Pitchers deliver as baseball teams claim district playoff wins

Four of five West Sound baseball teams rode strong pitching performances to victory Tuesday in district playoff action.

In the West Central/Southwest Bi-District 2A tournament, North Kitsap (18-2) secured a state tournament berth after defeating Highline 10-0 in six innings. Noah Sorensen earned the win, allowing just one hit over four innings while striking out seven.

The Vikings play Steilacoom in a district semifinal game Saturday at 1.m at Central Kitsap High School.

Kingston (7-8) won its district opener 4-1 against Evergreen of Seattle. Seamus Gallagher-Kennedy pitched a complete game, allowing one unearned run on two hits while striking out 12 batters. The Buccaneers trailed 1-0 through four innings before rallying.

Bremerton (8-9) had no trouble getting past Renton in its district opener, winning 14-1 in five innings. Kai Urruitia picked up the victory.

Olympic (11-9) was the only West Sound baseball team to lose Tuesday. The Trojans fell against Enumclaw 11-0 in five innings.

Kingston, Bremerton and Olympic each need three more district victories to qualify for state. The teams were scheduled to be back in action Wednesday with Kingston playing at White River at 4 p.m., Bremerton playing at Highline at 4 p.m. and Olympic hosting Port Angeles at Central Kitsap High School at 4 p.m.

In West Central District 1B tournament play, Crosspoint (18-1) topped Orcas Island 6-1. Silas Stenerson allowed one unearned run on one hit while striking out seven in seven innings.

The Warriors will play in the district title game Thursday against Mount Vernon Christian at Valley Ridge Park in Seattle at 1 p.m. Crosspoint would clinch a state tournament berth with a victory.

Bainbridge, CK, Kingston boys soccer teams prevail

Bainbridge's boys soccer team earned a spot in the West Central/Southwest Bi-District 3A championship game after outlasting Gig Harbor 1-0 in a semifinal match Tuesday that wasn't decided until the seventh round of a penalty kick shootout.

Having already clinched a state tournament berth, the Spartans (17-2) take on Stadium on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood for the district title.

Central Kitsap (13-3-1) won its second 3A district playoff game Tuesday, knocking off Mountain View 1-0 on a goal by Jake Mackenzie. The Cougars can secure a state berth Thursday with a win against Auburn Riverside. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma. If the Cougars lose, they'll play in a winner-to-state, loser-out game Saturday.

In the West Central/Southwest Bi-District 2A tournament, Kingston (7-9) held on for a 3-2 win against Foster. Kaden Schafer scored twice for the Buccaneers, who'll play another loser-out game Thursday at Franklin Pierce at 6 p.m.

North Kitsap (11-4) lost 1-0 in a shootout against Clover Park and Bremerton (11-6) fell 4-3 against Fife. The Vikings host a loser-out game Thursday against Highline at 6 p.m. The Knights host a loser-out game Thursday against Renton at 6 p.m.

DeVries claims Olympic League tennis title

North Kitsap's Teegan DeVries claimed the Olympic League 2A singles tennis title Tuesday in Poulsbo with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Sequim's Kendall Hastings.

In four tournament wins, DeVries lost a total of three games.

In doubles, Olympic's Kaiya Moore and Claire Caldwell claimed the title by defeating Sequim's Jordan Hegtvedt and Mallory Morey 6-1, 6-4.

