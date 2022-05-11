ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Man arrested after forging divorce papers, getting married again, police say

By Steven Masso
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eUdhR_0fafmLqQ00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of forging signatures on divorce papers before marrying another woman was arrested.

Joshua Eduardo Rosales, 25, was arrested on a charge of Bigamy, according to a press release from Brownsville PD.

Man dies of heart attack while burying woman in backyard

On March 9, the victim filed a report with Brownsville PD stating that Rosales was forging signatures to produce divorce papers. According to police, Rosales forged the victim and the judge’s signatures and then got married to another woman.

At the time, Rosales was still legally married to the victim when he got married to the second woman.

Beloved Oklahoma City pastor headed back to court

A warrant was issued and Rosales was stopped at Gateway Bridge and transported to the city jail. He was arraigned on May 7 and received bonds totaling $10,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Brownsville, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Divorce Papers#Getting Married#Brownsville Pd#Nexstar Media Inc
KXII.com

Man arrested for failure to restrain dangerous dog

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man is in jail after an incident with his dogs and Ardmore Police Officers. According to APD officers responded to a call near C St. SW before one in the morning on Saturday night. Police said when officers arrived, they were attacked by several dogs, one dog was shot and killed.
ARDMORE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police arrest a man for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, stabbing her new boyfriend in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police officers responded to a domestic violence report at the Autumn Ridge Apartments on 17th and South Memorial around 7:55 p.m. Thursday. The caller told 911 that his girlfriend’s former boyfriend, David Turner, was holding her against her will in her apartment. The caller also said Turner may have hurt her inside the apartment.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Judge sentences David Ware to death

TULSA, Okla. — District Judge William LaFortune has sentenced David Ware to death. A jury recommended the death penalty for Ware last month, after he was found guilty on all charges including first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill. Jurors determined that Ware was responsible for the death...
TULSA, OK
KFOR

KFOR

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy