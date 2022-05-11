ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MO

Hospital staffer charged with murder 20 years after patient died

By Nexstar Media Wire, Heidi Schmidt, Jonathan Ketz
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49JKNG_0fafmKxh00

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. ( WDAF) – Prosecutors in Livingston County, Missouri, have charged a former Kansas City-area respiratory therapist with first-degree murder in the death of a hospital patient 20 years ago.

Jennifer Anne Hall, 41, was charged with the 2002 murder of Fern Franco, who had been hospitalized at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe before dying in May of that year.

Court documents show Hall and another employee discovered Franco wasn’t breathing in her hospital bed. The nurse said Hall was near Franco’s room at the time Franco stopped breathing, and that Hall entered Franco’s room with her, which she thought was strange.

Staff attempted to revive Franco as she was “coding” and gave her atropine and epinephrine, but no other substances.

TOUCHING: Sisters reunited for 1st time after 73 years

During an autopsy, a coroner found the presence of succinylcholine and morphine. An investigation determined the drugs were not prescribed to Franco or ordered by her doctors.

A medical expert said succinylcholine paralyzes a patient’s muscles, leaving the victim unable to breathe. The victim would suffocate while still maintaining full consciousness, according to the probable cause statement.

The probable cause statement shows Hall was a respiratory therapist at the medical center from December 2001 through May 2002. She was placed on administrative leave May 18, 2002, two days after Franco died.

LOCAL: Gauley Bridge man facing felony charges for attempted murder

According to the probable cause, hospital employees reported the number of cardiac emergencies among patients receiving care at the medical center had risen to 18 during Hall’s employment. Before she was hired, the hospital averaged one incident a year. The hospital also reported a drop in the number of cardiac emergencies after Hall was placed on leave.

Of the 18 patients who suffered cardiac emergencies during that time, nine died.

Court documents show other nurses believed Hall was responsible for the patients’ deaths because of her proximity to the patients, her access to drugs — which are deadly if misused — and the fact that she was involved in reporting each of the victim’s deaths.

Hall is not in custody at this time. A warrant for her arrest was issued last week.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information about Hall’s location to call (660) 664-0515.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Man arrested after drug bust in Greenbrier County

RUPERT, WV (WVNS) — One man is facing charges after a drug bust in Greenbrier County. The Rupert Police Department conducted a drug bust on Raleigh Street in Rupert, WV May 13, 2022. According to Chief Charles Burkhamer, police found over $80,000 in cash and a large amount of marijuana, THC vape cartridges, wax, guns […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Carnival worker found dead on site in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to information released by Beckley P.D. Deputy Chief Dave Allard, a worker at a carnival in town was found dead on the carnival site. A 51 year old male was found unresponsive inside of a residential camper on Wednesday May 11. The cause of death was ruled an overdose; suspected […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Friends and family honor the lives of officers lost on duty

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Across the nation, loved ones honor fallen officers during National Police Week. Their names are on a list that gets longer every year. The Fayette County Memorial Lodge Fraternal Order of Police hosts a memorial ceremony every year to remember these fallen officers. There are more than two hundred names on […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

FOUND: Fayette County teen is safe

PAX, WV (WVNS)– UPDATE: May 12, 2022, 8:30 a.m. — Deputies in Fayette County announced on Thursday morning a missing teen was located. Samuel Williams, who was reported missing on Wednesday evening, is safe and back home according to an announcement from the sheriff’s department. ORIGINAL STORY: May 11, 2022, 7:32 p.m. — The Fayette […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Chillicothe, MO
Chillicothe, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Livingston County, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Livingston County, MO
Crime & Safety
WVNS

Gauley Bridge man facing felony charges for attempted murder

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Gauley Bridge man is facing felony charges of Malicious Wounding and Attempted Murder. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies responded to a call of shots fired around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. While on their way, deputies were flagged down by the victim at the Alloy […]
GAULEY BRIDGE, WV
WVNS

A local family tries to recover after a devastating house fire

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A family spoke out for the first time after they lost almost everything in a house fire. Michelle Hale and Cheryl Arnold Hale hope to recover after a fire displaced them and their children. Cheryl detailed when they saw the flames coming through the back of the house. “We rushed around […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Hospital Bed#Drugs#Violent Crime#Gauley Bridge
WVNS

Suspect arrested in connection to shooting at Country Inn & Suites

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting at Country Inn & Suites in Beckley. According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Zephaniah Joel Branham was arrested on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He is accused of shooting two people at the Country Inn & Suites on Harper Road. The shooting […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Virginia State Troopers investigate deadly crash in Abingdon

ABINGDON, VA (WVNS) — A deadly crash on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, is under investigation by Virginia State Police. It happened near the intersection of Route 58 and Bethel Road in Abingdon, Virginia. Troopers said Frances Goodson, 86, of Abingdon, was killed as a result of an accident at 5:13 p.m. She was driving a […]
WVNS

Raleigh County woman airlifted from lawnmower accident

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, a Bradley woman was involved in a lawnmower accident. According to Raleigh County Dispatchers, the call regarding the accident came in at 1:34 p.m. A woman in the Bradley area was struck by a lawnmower, and was injured. Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department, Beaver Fire Department, and […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNS

What is the root cause of addiction?

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Addiction is a disease, and there are organizations in the Mountain State with goals to help addicted individuals. Lifeline Addiction Specialists in Beckley is one center using medication as a means to end their patients’ addiction. Leighann Harvey, Program Director said there’s not just one cause or root of addiction. “It can […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

DFC Fernandez congratulated during Governor’s highway safety award banquet

FAYETTEVILLE WV (WVNS) – Deputy First Class Brian Fernandez of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department was congratulated today, both during the Governor’s Highway Safety Awards Program Banquet, and by the Sheriff’s Department via Facebook. Fernandez was congratulated on several of his recent accomplishments. DFC Fernandez is a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE). He has had extensive […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Crews respond to house fire in Bluefield

May 11, 2022 11:50 p.m. update: Mercer County dispatchers say crews have cleared the scene. BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Crews are responding to a house fire on Union Street in Bluefield, WV. According to Patrolman Hamm with the Bluefield WV Police Department, the call came in at 7:56 in the evening on Wednesday, May 11, 2021. He […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

How a supportive community can help people on the road to recovery

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — While there are many different pathways to recovery, there is a common resource many can rely on. 59 News spoke with several people in long-term recovery who said a supportive community is key. “It was the early 2000’s when Oxycotin really took over this whole area, is when I found that […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Legal Aid WV celebrates 20th anniversary

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Legal Aid celebrates twenty years of community service. The non-profit organization receives state funds and federal grants to handle and represent vulnerable and low-income in non-criminal civil cases. On Friday, May 13, 2022, they provided a local lunch at the Mercer County Courthouse and also gave out awards to the pro-bono attorneys who […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

100+ reports of children, adults eating THC-laced copycat candy brands with adverse reactions

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an alert of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-laced copycat products packaged to look like well-recognized foods that appeal to children. The FDA alert says they are aware of products designed to look like Cap’n Crunch, Nerds Ropes, Starbursts, and many others, which contain THC; the substance primarily responsible for […]
FOOD SAFETY
WVNS

WVNS

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
987K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy