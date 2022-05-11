ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford School Board declines AG investigation offer

By Izzy Martin
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Attorney General Dana Nessel is “disappointed” with the Oxford Community School District Board of Education.

The school board has once again opted out of Nessel’s offer to have her office do its own independent investigation of things that led up to the school shooting that occurred on Nov. 30, 2021.

“The rejection sends a message that the board is more focused on limiting liability than responding to the loud outcry from the Oxford community to deliver greater peace of mind to the students, parents and educators that lived through this traumatic event,” said Nessel.

According to Nessel, in order for the Department of the Attorney General to investigate, there must be full cooperation from both the school board and district.

Nessel is not the only one upset about the continued refusal of the school board.

Parents of shooting victims will be at a press conference Wednesday afternoon, expressing their discontent with the school board saying no to Nessel’s offer.

The attorney general says she is still taking time to be a presence in the Oxford community.

“Despite this outcome, I will return to Oxford in the coming weeks and continue my work to be a resource to the community,” continued Nessel. “This latest setback does not deter my efforts to share best practices across our state in order to help all schools improve the safety and security of their learning environments.”

All of this comes nearly one month after Nessel sent a letter to the district, renewing her offer for an independent investigation.

