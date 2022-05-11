ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texoma's Homepage

US Army soldier killed in bear attack during training exercise

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cjLfH_0fafm8SE00

(NEXSTAR) – A U.S. Army soldier stationed at a base in Alaska died after being injured by a bear on Tuesday, officials at the base confirmed.

The soldier, who was stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, was participating in a training exercise in Eagle River, Anchorage, with a small group of other soldiers, according to a news release. Officials at the base did not say if any other trainees had sustained injuries.

The name of the deceased soldier was being held until a next-of-kin was notified.

Wildlife Troopers from Alaska’s Department of Public Safety were dispatched to locate the bear. The area has also been closed off to the public.

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson will provide additional details as they become available, the news release said.

Military college student sues armed forces over HIV policy

The area where the facility is located is home to “a wide variety of wildlife” including both brown and black bears, a public affairs specialist explained in a 2015 article published by the base. Newcomers are trained in bear safety, the article noted, and instructed to travel in groups, make noise and carry bear deterrent during exercises.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Bears#Animals#Nexstar#U S Army#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

7 stabbed in massive biker brawl in Massachusetts

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Seven people were transported to the hospital after a massive brawl involving rival motorcycle clubs on Pleasant Street in Fall River, Massachusetts, according to police. Police responded to the area around 12:25 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a large fight involving weapons. Officers found over fifty people were involved […]
FALL RIVER, MA
Texoma's Homepage

Celebrating Hospital Week: Clay County Memorial

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re not looking close enough, you may miss it. “People in this town who have been here 50 years don’t know that we’re here. We’re right next to the hospital and we’re accepting new patients,” Clay County Memorial PA-C Christine Workman said. Most Clay County residents know the hospital, but they […]
CLAY COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Amanda Bolding, mother of Kaleb Honea, arrested

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who lost her son in a tragic car wreck in 2020 has been arrested after the business she worked for reported that they had been involved in online banking fraud. Amanda Bolding, 39, faces charges of embezzlement and theft over $2,500 and under $30,000. Bolding was booked into Wichita […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy