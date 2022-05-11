ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MO

Hospital staffer charged with murder 20 years after patient died

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jonathan Ketz, Heidi Schmidt
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22WhOD_0fafm7ZV00

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. ( WDAF) – Prosecutors in Livingston County, Missouri, have charged a former Kansas City-area respiratory therapist with first-degree murder in the death of a hospital patient 20 years ago.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

Jennifer Anne Hall, 41, was charged with the 2002 murder of Fern Franco, who had been hospitalized at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe before dying in May of that year.

Court documents show Hall and another employee discovered Franco wasn’t breathing in her hospital bed. The nurse said Hall was near Franco’s room at the time Franco stopped breathing, and that Hall entered Franco’s room with her, which she thought was strange.

Staff attempted to revive Franco as she was “coding” and gave her atropine and epinephrine, but no other substances.

During an autopsy, a coroner found the presence of succinylcholine and morphine. An investigation determined the drugs were not prescribed to Franco or ordered by her doctors.

A medical expert said succinylcholine paralyzes a patient’s muscles, leaving the victim unable to breathe. The victim would suffocate while still maintaining full consciousness, according to the probable cause statement.

The probable cause statement shows Hall was a respiratory therapist at the medical center from December 2001 through May 2002. She was placed on administrative leave May 18, 2002, two days after Franco died.

According to the probable cause, hospital employees reported the number of cardiac emergencies among patients receiving care at the medical center had risen to 18 during Hall’s employment. Before she was hired, the hospital averaged one incident a year. The hospital also reported a drop in the number of cardiac emergencies after Hall was placed on leave.

Of the 18 patients who suffered cardiac emergencies during that time, nine died.

Court documents show other nurses believed Hall was responsible for the patients’ deaths because of her proximity to the patients, her access to drugs — which are deadly if misused — and the fact that she was involved in reporting each of the victim’s deaths.

Hall is not in custody at this time. A warrant for her arrest was issued last week.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information about Hall’s location to call (660) 664-0515.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Chillicothe, MO
Chillicothe, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Livingston County, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Livingston County, MO
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

Burlington Family Dollar cashier robbed at gunpoint

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An employee at Burlington Family Dollar has her life threatened on Thursday. Police say a man entered the Family Dollar store at 1529 Rauhut Street and held a semi-automatic to Elizabeth Lamm’s back. She took the day off from work since she was too shaken up to return. It wasn’t her […]
BURLINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Hospital Bed#Drugs#Violent Crime#Fox8 Mobile
FOX8 News

Good Samaritan rescues person from Burlington house fire

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Fire Department put out a house fire with some help from a Good Samaritan on Friday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched at 4:31 p.m. and arrived at the blaze on the 1500 block of West Davis Street at around 4:35 p.m. At the scene, firefighters saw smoke coming out of […]
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

SC man accused of soliciting a minor

Walhalla, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Seneca man Thursday for soliciting a minor. Deputies said around 2:15 p.m., 36-year-old Justin Turner Cheek was transported to the Oconee County Detention Center from the Warrants Bureau on charges of distribution of methamphetamine and criminal solicitation of a minor. According to the sheriff’s […]
SENECA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Armed robbery in Burlington, suspect at large, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is wanted for an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department. Police came to a Family Dollar location at 1519 Rauhut Street around 2:19 p.m. after getting calls about a robbery. When responding officers arrived, the store clerk told police that the suspect […]
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Spring Garden Street shooting leaves 2 injured in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been injured in a shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Police came to 4117 Spring Garden Street at 3:15 a.m. after getting reports of an aggravated assault in the area. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two unnamed […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

75 foot fall leaves NC truck driver hospitalized

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A tractor-trailer driver is in the hospital recovering after crashing through an overpass railing on Friday morning in New Bern. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said the truck driver lost control on US-17 heading toward the Trent River Bridge. The driver is now hospitalized with serious injuries. No injuries to […]
NEW BERN, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy