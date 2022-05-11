ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn Football is on the hunt for transfer offensive tackle

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G5yiE_0fafm0OQ00

Auburn is hot in pursuit of Arizona State transfer Spencer Lovell

It has been known that Auburn needs some help on the offensive line for a while now.

Last week Arizona State offensive linemen Spencer Lovell entered the transfer portal, and the Auburn coaching staff was quick to reach out to him. Last year, he was a role player for Arizona State, playing special teams and mixing in at the guard position, but he did not start any games. However, depth is something you can never have enough of in the SEC, and adding a veteran offensive lineman to help an already struggling room would be a great thing for this football team.

Sports Illustrated's Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia Junior's thoughts on Lovell and his potential landing spots.

"He has a tackle frame but played a lot of guard at Arizona State. There is interest from Auburn, but there is interest from tons of other schools. There are not a lot of players that are available this late in the portal. We will see where he ends up visiting since that is always a telling factor of where a player is going to end up. Lovell is a west coast kid from Colorado, so the Pac-12 schools feel good about potentially getting him. He is a graduate transfer with multiple years of eligibility remaining, so this isn't a rental where a player might only be on campus for six months. He is a potential two-year player who has power five experience. He has some positional flexibility which is very helpful. He recently visited Cal, so we will see who will be the next school after Cal to host him on a visit."

There is no timetable for the decision of Lovell, but it will be highly anticipated around the Auburn community. Adding a veteran offensive lineman would be great for this football team heading into the 2022 football season.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Football Team#Arizona State#American Football#College Football#Sec#Sports Illustrated#Pac 12
The Spun

Arch Manning Names The Best College Town He's Visited

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have to be feeling good about what Arch Manning recently said. Manning, a five-star quarterback in the 2023 cycle, has Georgia on his list of potential landing spots. But it was previously believed the Bulldogs were running third behind Alabama and Texas. However, Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Tennessee soars into top 10 after landing five-star recruit Julian Phillips

Rick Barnes received good news Thursday afternoon when five-star forward Julian Phillips announced his commitment to Tennessee live on CBS Sports HQ. "I picked Tennessee because I have a great relationship with coach Barnes, [assistant] coach [Justin] Gainey and the rest of their staff," Phillips said. "I took my visit down there a few months ago. The campus and everything is beautiful. In their system, I can do well next year. That's why I chose them."
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Nebraska Senior Baseball Player Dismissed From Team

Senior reliever Tyler Martin has been dismissed by the Nebraska baseball program for violation of team rules, Cornhuskers coach Will Bolts says per team insider Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald. No further detail was given on said violations. Martin made 20 appearances on the mound this season, notching 24...
LINCOLN, NE
buckeyescoop.com

Darron Reed Looks To Tim Walton For Columbus to Columbus Move

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Southern Swing is in the home stretch, and we stop in Columbus, not the one everyone is familiar with in Ohio, but rather the one in the Peach State to check out defensive lineman Darron Reed from Carver high school. Reed checks in at 6-foot-5, 260...
COLUMBUS, GA
11Alive

Triplets graduate from Georgia Tech at 18 with neuroscience degrees

ATLANTA — Three years after being named the first-ever co-valedictorians at West Forsyth High School, the Kashlan triplets graduated from Georgia Tech at 18-years-old. Adam, Zane, and Rommi Kashlan earned neuroscience degrees with minors in health and medical sciences. They completed their degrees a year early and with honors. The trio will head to Boston to work and conduct research at Harvard Medical School.
ATLANTA, GA
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
614
Followers
409
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy